Moustafa Elbohy sentenced to nine years for raping a woman near Embankment Station in London. The Crown Prosecution Service initially dropped the case, causing distress for the victim who fought to see justice served.

Egyptian national Moustafa Elbohy has been sentenced to nine years in prison for raping a woman in central London. The incident occurred on September 20, 2025, near Embankment station. The conviction marks the end of a prolonged legal battle that began with the Crown Prosecution Service initially dropping the charges.

Conviction Details and Legal Process

Elbohy, aged 32, was found guilty of two counts of rape at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday, November 17. The jury rejected his denials after hearing evidence that he had targeted the victim while she was in a vulnerable state. The judge ordered that the jail terms for both charges run concurrently, meaning he will serve a single nine-year sentence. Additionally, the court mandated that Elbohy must remain on the sex offenders register for the remainder of his life. This lifelong notification requirement is a standard component of sentencing for such severe sexual offenses in the United Kingdom.

Also read ‘BerleeN_’ Director Ahmad Abdalla on Telling the ‘Extremely Surreal’ Stories of Arab Migrants Living in Berlin and ‘How We Deal With Fear’

CPS Rejection and Victim Review

The Crown Prosecution Service initially decided to drop the case just one month before Elbohy was scheduled to enter his pleas. Prosecutors stated they were not satisfied there was enough evidence to secure a realistic conviction. A lawyer from the CPS wrote to the victim, stating they made no criticism of her response to the attack but noted her account that she had complied with the suspect's demands. The agency also questioned why the victim had suffered no internal injuries during the assault, a factor that influenced their initial assessment of the evidence. This decision left the victim feeling disillusioned with the criminal justice system, as she knew exactly what had happened to her and feared Elbohy remained a threat to other women.

The Incident and Attack Circumstances

The attack took place shortly after midnight near Embankment station. The victim, a married mother of two, had been drinking with work colleagues at Gordon's Wine Bar in Charing Cross since around 7:00 pm. Prosecutors noted that she had consumed enough alcohol to be twice the legal limit for driving. While leaving the bar, she encountered Elbohy and his friends, who were engaged in a heated discussion in Arabic. The victim lived near a Middle Eastern community and often enjoyed listening to their language, which led her to stop and chat with the group. Elbohy used Google Translate to inform her that he wanted to have sex with her. He then dragged her by the wrist into a tent located under Hungerford Bridge. Inside the tent, he pushed her to the ground and raped her twice.

Advertisement

Asylum Status and Background

Elbohy had entered Britain illegally via a small boat on June 19, 2025. He claimed asylum, stating he faced persecution in Egypt for being gay. He was initially housed in a hotel in central London. However, his asylum claim was rejected only eight days before the rape occurred. Following the rejection, he was moved to a homeless encampment where he was living in a tent. The victim questioned why Elbohy remained in the country and was able to commit the crime. At the time of the attack, Elbohy was residing at a migrant hotel in Wokingham, Berkshire, where he was later charged. His defense lawyer, Rhodri James, argued that the crime was opportunistic due to the victim's intoxication and their lack of prior relationship.

Trial Proceedings and Aftermath

Following the CPS's initial decision to drop the case, the victim exercised her right to a review. She submitted the request within ten days of the decision not to authorize charges. Two months later, in February, prosecutors overturned their previous decision and charged Elbohy again. The trial commenced earlier this month, during which the victim described the cross-examination by Elbohy's barrister as absolutely hideous. She reported being asked questions irrelevant to the case, including whether she cried rape. The victim stated that the ordeal changed her forever and left her deeply upset by the initial handling of the situation. She contacted a friend in London after the attack, who subsequently reported the crimes to the authorities. Forensic analysis was conducted at the NHS rape specialist centre Havens, where police interviewed her and collected clothing evidence for the case.