Ibrahim Ali received a ten-month prison sentence for violent thefts, assault, and drug possession in London. The court detailed his repeated offenses at Sainsbury's and other retail locations.

London courts have sentenced Ibrahim Ali to ten months in prison for a series of violent thefts and assaults committed across the capital. The 28-year-old Egyptian national, who arrived in the UK six years prior, pleaded guilty to multiple charges including theft, assault by beating, and possession of controlled substances.

Violent Incident at Sainsbury's Store

The core of the prosecution's case focused on a disturbing incident on March 21, 2026, at a Sainsbury's supermarket. Ali entered the store and was spotted by staff taking washing tablets and smoothies. When security asked him to leave, he threw a metal shopping basket across the aisle, striking Ms Haikimi in the knee.

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The impact left Ms Haikimi in significant pain while she was standing in front of her two-year-old child. Ali was arrested at the scene and initially charged with assault by beating and two counts of theft, marking the beginning of a documented pattern of aggressive behavior.

Assaults and Theft on Edgware Road

Ali escalated his criminal activity just weeks later on April 11, 2026, at Ostora Fashion on Edgware Road. The store owner, Mr Nabi, recognized Ali as a prolific shoplifter and attempted to tackle him after Ali stole £500 worth of perfume.

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During the confrontation, Ali assaulted Mr Arizuna Asante, who was prosecuting the case in court, by striking the shopkeeper in the face with a metal pole. The attack resulted in several cuts for Mr Nabi, including a wound to the nostril. Ali fled the scene after smashing a glass table valued at £250.

Continued Offending and Arrest

Despite these violent encounters, Ali continued to commit offenses, including a failed attempt to snatch a phone on Kilburn High Street on April 18, 2026. Police later arrested him for possession of cannabis, though he claimed in interviews that the drugs were for personal use.

Ali failed to surrender to authorities on June 23, 2026, further complicating his legal standing. Prosecutors highlighted that his behavior showed a complete disregard for previous legal warnings and court orders issued to him.

Legal Arguments and Previous Convictions

Defense barrister Harry Martin argued that Ali had come to the UK as an asylum seeker at age 22 and later aimed to become an economic migrant. Martin stated that Ali was placed in state-funded accommodation four hours from London but left after a month, eventually becoming addicted to crack and heroin.

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The defense noted that Ali had been taking methadone and experienced withdrawal symptoms, which contributed to his physical state during police conferences. Ali had previously received a suspended 18-month sentence on September 11, 2026, for similar offenses including possessing a bladed article and using threatening behavior.

Sentencing and Final Judgment

Prosecutor Mr Asante told the court that Ali had not learned from previous lessons, describing him as a prolific offender who posed a continued risk to the public. The judge, Tony Baumgartner, rejected the notion that addiction alone excused the violent nature of the crimes.

Judge Baumgartner stated that while addiction might explain some behavior, prolific offenders must face immediate custodial sentences to fulfill public duty. Ali is expected to serve half of his ten-month term, with the court emphasizing that his guilty plea was the only mitigating factor considered.