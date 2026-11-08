Egypt Train Collision Kills 4 Injures 88 In Giza Province Crash

A head-on collision between two Egyptian National Railways trains in Giza province has left four passengers dead and 88 injured, prompting emergency alerts across the region.

Four passengers lost their lives and 88 others sustained injuries on Sunday following a severe train collision in Giza province, northern Egypt. The accident involved Train No. 134 traveling from Giza to Fayoum striking the rear of another passenger service, resulting in multiple derailments and overturned carriages.

The crash occurred near the village of Gerza in the Al-Ayyat district along the Cairo-Aswan agricultural road. Egyptian authorities confirmed that the impact caused several train cars to derail and overturn, creating a hazardous scene that required immediate emergency response from local health facilities.

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Critical Details Of The Railway Collision

Egyptian National Railways provided specific operational details regarding the incident, stating that Train No. 134, en route from Giza to Fayoum, collided with the rear of Cairo-Aswan Train No. 2010. The collision took place between Kafr Ammar and Al-Riqqa stations, a stretch of track known for its agricultural traffic.

The force of the impact was significant enough to throw multiple passenger cars off the tracks. Witnesses and initial reports indicated that the overturned carriages blocked parts of the railway line, complicating immediate rescue efforts. The rear-end nature of the collision suggests a critical failure in signaling or spacing protocols between the two services.

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Health Ministry Emergency Response Measures

Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar ordered health facilities across Giza and neighboring Beni Suef provinces to raise their alert levels immediately. This directive was issued to ensure that medical resources are prioritized for the 88 injured passengers who require urgent care and stabilization following the crash.

The ministry emphasized the need for rapid deployment of ambulances and trauma teams to the site near Gerza. Hospitals in the Al-Ayyat district have been placed on high alert to manage the influx of patients with varying degrees of injury severity. This coordinated response aims to minimize mortality rates beyond the four confirmed fatalities.

Operational Impact On Regional Rail Network

The collision between Cairo-Aswan Train No. 2010 and Giza-Fayoum Train No. 134 has disrupted normal railway operations in the region. Authorities are currently investigating the specific mechanical or human errors that led to the trains occupying the same track segment simultaneously.

The Egyptian National Railways has not yet released a timeline for when normal service will resume on the affected segment between Kafr Ammar and Al-Riqqa. Passengers traveling between Giza, Fayoum, and Cairo are advised to check for delays as investigations into the derailment mechanics proceed. The incident highlights the ongoing challenges in maintaining safety standards on busy agricultural rail corridors.