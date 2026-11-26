A massive fire killed 31 people in Egypt after a speeding driver allegedly crashed into a fuel tanker truck.

— A massive fire on an Egypt ian highway killed 31 people and injured 21 others after a car slammed into a fuel tanker truck at high speed, Egypt's Public Prosecution office said Thursday.

The driver has been arrested, according to the statement. At least 27 vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, were destroyed in the fire. The prosecutor said the suspect admitted causing the accident while driving around 70 miles per hour on a major highway in the Al-Warraq district of Giza, which is part of the Greater Cairo area.

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A fire burns at the site where a vehicle carrying petroleum products overturned and caught fire on a major ring road in Al-Warraq district of Giza, Egypt, Nov. 25, 2026, in a screengrab obtained from social media video. The driver said he was changing lanes and overtaking vehicles when the front-left side of his car struck the rear-right side of the tanker, according to the prosecutor's statement,"causing the steering wheel to slip from his hands and his car to veer off course.