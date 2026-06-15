Egypt Stun Belgium with Ashour's Long-Range Goal in World Cup Group G Clash

In a thrilling World Cup Group G opener, Egypt secured a historic advantage over Belgium thanks to a spectacular strike from Emam Ashour. The match, played in searing heat in Seattle, saw Egypt defy their winless World Cup record with a disciplined performance that left Belgium's Golden Generation struggling to respond. Updates include key moments, player performances, and tactical battles that defined the first half.

Follow Daily Mail Sport's live coverage as Belgium get their World Cup campaign underway in Group G as they take on Egypt at the Seattle Stadium .

The match started with both teams cautiously feeling each other out, under bright sunshine and temperatures around 30 degrees Celsius, prompting an early hydration break. Egypt stunned Belgium when Emam Ashour scored a brilliant long-range goal in the 20th minute, giving Egypt a 1-0 lead. This was a historic moment as Egypt had never previously won a World Cup match. Belgium responded with increased pressure, with Kevin De Bruyne testing the Egyptian keeper from distance, but Egypt's defense held firm.

Mohamed Salah made an impact early on, drawing a yellow card for a Belgian defender, while another Egyptian midfielder also received a booking. Despite Belgium's talent, Egypt's organized and physical approach kept them in the game. The first half ended with Egypt holding a shock lead, setting up an intriguing second half where Belgium needed to find a way past a determined Egyptian side





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