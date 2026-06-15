Egypt's Historic World Cup Dream Dashed by Lukaku's Instant Impact in 1-1 Draw with Belgium

Egypt were on the brink of a maiden World Cup victory but saw it slip away in seconds as Romelu Lukaku's introduction forced an own goal, resulting in a 1-1 draw against Belgium. Mohamed Salah starred in a surprise central role on his birthday.

Egypt came agonizingly close to securing their first-ever World Cup victory against Belgium in Seattle but ultimately had to settle for a 1-1 draw. The Pharaohs took the lead in the first half through a thunderous strike from Emam Ashour and created numerous opportunities to extend their advantage.

However, a substitute's instant impact changed the complexion of the match. Second-half introduction Romelu Lukaku, brought on by France manager Rudi Garcia after just 66 minutes, made his mark within 22 seconds. His anxiety-inducing presence in the penalty area pressured Egyptian defender Mohamed Hany into scoring an own goal, leveling the score. The match underscored Egypt's historical struggle in World Cup competition-having never won a game in their previous appearances-and highlighted both the promise and the frustration of their performance.

Egypt's tactical approach, orchestrated by manager Hossam Hassan, was a significant storyline. In a bold move, Hassan deployed Mohamed Salah, celebrating his 34th birthday, as a central No. 10 instead of on his customary right wing. The adjustment initially baffled Belgium, allowing Salah to thrive in a deeper playmaking role. He collected the ball frequently in dangerous central areas and provided the assist for Ashour's spectacular opening goal.

At the other end, Egypt's defensive strategy, which focused on double-marking the dangerous Jeremy Doku, largely succeeded in nullifying the Manchester City winger, though Kevin De Bruyne remained a persistent threat for Belgium. Despite the disappointment of conceding so quickly after making their substitution, Egypt can take considerable pride from their performance. They created several gilt-edged chances to seal a famous victory.

Players such as Pyramids FC forward Ziko missed clear opportunities to double the lead, while Omar Marmoush rushed his shot after breaking through on goal. Belgium's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois also appeared caught out of position at times, particularly at the end of the first half, but was not punished.

Looking ahead, Egypt still has matches against New Zealand and Iran in the group stage, and this display suggests they are more than capable of finally breaking their World Cup duck and securing that elusive first win on the global stage





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Egypt Belgium World Cup Mohamed Salah Romelu Lukaku Emam Ashour Hossam Hassan Own Goal Draw

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