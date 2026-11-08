Egypt passenger train derails: What we know so far

At least four people have died after two trains collided in Giza province, causing one to derail.

At least four people have died and almost 90 others injured after two trains collided in Egypt on Sunday, causing one to derail, authorities said.

The crash occurred in al-Ayyat district in Giza province, about 30 miles south of Cairo, when a train traveling to the southwestern Fayoum province crashed into the rear of a train heading to the southern province of Aswan, according to the Transportation Ministry. One of the trains derailed, it said, but did not specify which. Photos from the scene show several carriages had derailed and fallen down an embankment.

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The country's Health Ministry said at least four people were killed and 88 others were wounded. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, it said. In a post on X, the ministry said at least 72 ambulance transported the injured to hospitals. The ministry said hospitals had been ordered to “raise their level of preparedness” to handle the influx of patients.

The Egyptian Railway Authority said emergency teams and cranes were dispatched to the scene to clear the wreckage and restore train services to their normal schedule as soon as possible. President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said in a post on social media that he ordered a prompt investigation into the crash to hold those responsible accountable.

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“I am following the aftermath of the train collision with great concern and extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, along with my sincere wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured,” he said on X. Giza’s al-Ayyat district is the site of Egypt’s worst rail disaster. More than 370 people were killed in a fire that swept through a train traveling from Cairo to Luxor in February 2002. This is a developing story.

More to follow. At least four people have died and almost 90 others injured after two trains collided in Egypt on Sunday, causing one to derail, authorities said. The crash occurred in al-Ayyat district in Giza province, about 30 miles south of Cairo, when a train traveling to the southwestern Fayoum province crashed into the rear of a train heading to the southern province of Aswan, according to the Transportation Ministry.

One of the trains derailed, it said, but did not specify which. The country's Health Ministry said at least four people were killed and 88 others were wounded. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, it said. In a post on X, the ministry said at least 72 ambulance transported the injured to hospitals.

The ministry said hospitals had been ordered to “raise their level of preparedness” to handle the influx of patients. The Egyptian Railway Authority said emergency teams and cranes were dispatched to the scene to clear the wreckage and restore train services to their normal schedule as soon as possible. President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said in a post on social media that he ordered a prompt investigation into the crash to hold those responsible accountable.

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“I am following the aftermath of the train collision with great concern and extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, along with my sincere wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured,” he said on X. Giza’s al-Ayyat district is the site of Egypt’s worst rail disaster. More than 370 people were killed in a fire that swept through a train traveling from Cairo to Luxor in February 2002.