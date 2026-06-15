Egypt missed several gilt-edged chances to record their first-ever World Cup victory. Mohamed Salah and Co squandered several promising openings to extend their lead in Washington state, with Emam Ashour putting them ahead with a thunderous strike in the first half. Romelu Lukaku made an instant impact to help Belgium fight back to draw against Egypt.

Egypt left sleepless in Seattle after missing gilt-edged chances to record first-ever World Cup victory. Mohamed Salah and Co squandered several promising openings to extend their lead in Washington state, with Emam Ashour putting them ahead with a thunderous strike in the first half.

Romelu Lukaku made an instant impact to help Belgium fight back to draw against Egypt. Lukaku has had a nightmare season but his anxiety-provoking presence saw defender Mohamed Hany forced to bundle the ball into his own goal for 1-1. Egypt rue failure to wrap up famous win.

They had never won a World Cup match and would have gone berserk when Ashour rifled his effort past Courtois to open the scoring but they would have also been cursing at multiple missed chances. Ziko, who plays for Pyramids FC, had two chances to extend their lead while Omar Marmoush raced through on goal only to rush his shot. Courtois was also caught in no man's land at the end of the first half and should have been punished.

The wait goes on. With fixtures against New Zealand and Iran to come, Egypt will fancy their chances of finally breaking their duck on the grandest stage. Mohamed Salah, who turned 34 today, played as a No.10 for Egypt in a move that appeared to take Belgium by surprise. Hossam Hassan, a legend of Egyptian football, got his tactics spot on at both ends of the pitch.

Going forward, the manager asked Mohamed Salah to play as a No 10 rather than his usual right wing position. It seemed to flummox Belgium who did not react to it quickly enough. In the central role, the free agent - formerly of Liverpool - was able to flourish with plenty of touches and he popped up in dangerous areas time and again. He assisted Ashour's rifled strike.

At the other end, Egypt doubled up on Jeremy Doku and kept the Manchester City man largely quiet, though his former club mate Kevin De Bruyne still looked the most dangerous player on the pitch





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