Egyptian authorities detained the driver of a car suspected of causing a fuel tanker to overturn on Cairo's Ring Road, triggering a massive fire that killed at least 31 people and injured 26 others during rush hour.

Egyptian authorities said Thursday they detained the driver of a car suspected of causing a fuel tanker to overturn on a major highway surrounding Cairo, triggering a massive fire that killed at least 31 people during rush hour a day earlier.

The inferno on Wednesday evening stunned even a country where deadly accidents are common on highways that are often poorly regulated. The fire engulfed the Ring Road, a major highway linking Cairo to its neighboring governorates of Giza and Qalubiya. By daybreak Thursday, traffic slowly returned to normal on the Ring Road after most of the charred vehicles were removed from the highway. An AP video showed the area still covered in soot and charred remains.

Also read Egypt detains driver after Cairo fuel tanker crash kills 31 on Ring Road

Videos showed huge pillars of flame from the tanker and from more than two dozen other vehicles that had caught fire, strewn across the multilane Ring Road. Vehicles and pedestrians were trapped for hours by the flames on the highway and in the network of overpasses and bridges around it. Firefighters and rescue workers put out the fire and pulled people from burned cars. Some drivers fled their vehicles to escape the inferno.

Fuel Tanker Driver Detained for Crash

The fire left 27 vehicles charred and injured 26 people, according to authorities. The public prosecutor's office said DNA testing was underway to identify the victims. Prosecutors said in a statement on Facebook that authorities had detained the driver of the vehicle suspected of causing the fuel tanker to overturn. They said the driver told investigators he was speeding between lanes when he hit the fuel tanker in its right rear side.

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He then lost control of his car and veered far to the right while one of the fuel truck's tires burst. That caused the fuel tanker to hit the concrete wall of the highway and overturn, leading to a fuel spill and the fire, according to the prosecutors' statement. Investigators are questioning the driver who hit the oil tanker.

The stretch of the highway where the fuel tanker overturned is in Waraq, a densely populated neighborhood in Giza, part of the Greater Cairo area. On Thursday, commuters and pedestrians stopped to examine the scene. Black scorch marks covered the metal railings of one of the highway exits, where pedestrians and hundreds of vehicles had been trapped Wednesday night. A high-voltage electricity line lay twisted on the ground amid the black soot.

Commuters Describe Hellish Ring Road Scene

Piles of ash lined parts of the Ring Road. Salah Ahmed, a driver for one of the thousands of public microbuses that use the Ring Road to transfer commuters, said he was on the highway when the fire broke out but was held back by the traffic, which saved his life.

"It was God's hellfire on the Ring Road," he said. "People are still in shock. " Ahmed said most of those killed are likely people returning back from work or students returning home. It made him feel unsafe on the road, he said.

For hours after the fire, the injured were still arriving at nearby hospitals as families gathered outside them in a mix of shock and grief. Authorities said 39 ambulances had been dispatched to the scene.

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"Why is a truck like this on the ring road at a rush hour? Who gets penalized for this happening?

Cairo Highway Safety Concerns Highlighted

" Ahmed said angrily. The Ring Road encircles the Egyptian capital, linking its center with surrounding towns and the array of suburbs constructed in the desert over the past decades. The urban conglomeration is home to between 20 million and 30 million people. But the network of overpasses, bridges and expressways is notoriously decrepit and chaotic, with pedestrians on the sides of the road, minibuses and trucks entering unexpectedly, and many speeding drivers, with little monitoring.

Adel Abdallah was at home with his family in one of the buildings overlooking the Ring Road when he heard a loud blast. Looking from the balcony, he saw raging flames and the fuel tanker against the concrete barrier dividing the highway.

"The screams from the highway and the flames were really high," he told the AP. A video he filmed from his apartment showed the flames across the street, reaching nearly as high as his sixth-floor balcony. Three buildings close to the highway, including his, were evacuated when the flames rose to the fifth floor, Abdallah said.

"Everyone left their houses screaming and crying. " The fire broke out near Stair 10, a set of stairs commuters climb to flag down buses along the Ring Road, Abdallah said. When he looked from the balcony, he said he saw people on fire, mostly spreading from the tanker, including a vendor selling basbousa, a local sweet. When Abdallah went downstairs with his family, he said he heard frequent loud blasts as more cars caught fire.

He said he saw many young men trying to help with the rescue. Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. Speeding, bad roads and poor enforcement of traffic laws are the main causes of most of the crashes. In January, 21 people were killed and 16 were injured in a massive multicar pileup on a road near the southern province of Beni Suef. The latest tragedy highlights the persistent dangers on Egypt's roads.