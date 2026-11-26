Egyptian authorities have detained a driver suspected of causing a fuel tanker to overturn on a major highway in Cairo.

Egyptian authorities said Thursday they detained the driver of a car suspected of causing a fuel tanker to overturn on a major highway surrounding Cairo, triggering a massive fire and killing at least 31 people during rush hour a day earlier.

By daybreak Thursday, traffic slowly returned to normal on the Ring Road after most of the charred vehicles were removed from the highway. An AP video showed the area still covered in soot and charred remains after the fire engulfed the major highway linking Cairo to its neighboring governorates of Giza and Qalubiya on Wednesday evening. Vehicles and pedestrians were trapped for hours by the flames on the highway and in the network of overpasses and bridges around it.

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Firefighters and rescue workers put out the fire and pulled people from burned cars. Some drivers fled their vehicles to escape the inferno. Salah Ahmed, a driver for one of the thousands of public microbuses that use the Ring Road to transfer commuters, said he was on the highway when the fire broke out but was held back by the traffic, which saved his life.