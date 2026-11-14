Egypt Designates Muslim Association of Britain as Terror Group While UK Allows Free Operation

Egypt classifies MAB and leaders as terrorists, yet the UK maintains no restrictions. Critics urge government action over the group's pro-Hamas protests.

The Muslim Association of Britain (MAB) has been officially designated as a terrorist organization by the Cairo Criminal Court in Egypt. This designation places the group and its senior figures on Egypt's official terrorism list. However, the organization continues to operate without legal restrictions in the United Kingdom.

Core Details of the Egyptian Designation

The Cairo Criminal Court added 35 organizations to its terrorism list this week. The Muslim Association of Britain is one of these designated entities. Alongside the group, two prominent individuals from the MAB leadership were also named. Dr Anas Altikriti and Ahmed al-Rawi are among the 36 individuals placed on the list. This legal action in Egypt contrasts sharply with the lack of similar measures in Britain.

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Leadership Views on Resistance and Conflict

Dr Anas Altikriti previously served as the president of MAB between 2004 and 2005. He is currently listed as a director of the association. He has publicly described the attacks on Israeli citizens on October 7 as a lie. He stated that the taking of hostages was a very important part of any act of resistance. Ahmed al-Rawi, another senior figure, has argued that British troops in Iraq were legitimate targets. In 2004, he claimed it was the right of civilians to resist British occupation. He compared Western forces to Nazi invaders in France.

Role in Organizing Pro-Palestine Protests

The Muslim Association of Britain has been a key partner in the Stop the War Coalition. This alliance of left-wing groups has organized more than 30 pro-Palestine protests since October 7, 2023. These marches have taken place in London and other UK cities. Protest stewards for MAB have included Mohammed Alfatih. Alfatih is a suspected Hamas terrorist facing extradition for allegedly plotting attacks on European Jews. The group also organized a major march in London on Armistice Day 2023. This event occurred five weeks after the Hamas attacks on Israel.

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Political and Public Backlash to MAB Activities

Critics have condemned the UK Government for its inaction regarding the MAB. The Armistice Day march drew significant criticism for anti-Semitic placards. Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary at the time, called the event deeply troubling. She cited sick and inflammatory chants displayed openly. The group was co-founded in 1997 by Muhammad Kathem Sawalha. Sawalha was a former Hamas chief who received a British passport in the early 2000s. He bought a council property in north London in 2003 with a discount.

Historical Controversies and Past Statements

MAB has faced criticism for the statements of its members. Former vice-president Mohammed Kozbar praised Hamas founder Sheikh Ahmed Yassin. He called Yassin the master of the martyrs of the resistance. This occurred during a 2015 visit to Yassin's grave. Kozbar had served as a Met Police adviser until February 2024. Scotland Yard ended the engagement after reviewing a social media post. Former spokesman Azzam Tamimi has described himself as a Hamas sympathizer. After the 2005 London bombings, Tamimi argued Palestinian suicide attacks were different.

Ongoing Implications for UK Counter-Terrorism Policy

The discrepancy between the Egyptian designation and the UK status remains unresolved. The MAB continues to mobilize support for pro-Palestine causes. Its leaders retain influence within British civil society. The group's activities have sparked calls for a review of its links to extremism. Critics argue that the current lack of restrictions is untenable given the terrorist status in Egypt. The situation highlights ongoing debates about free speech and counter-terrorism in the UK.