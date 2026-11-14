Egypt Designates Muslim Association of Britain as Terror Group While UK Allows Operations

Egypt lists MAB and senior leaders as terrorists, but the UK imposes no restrictions. Critics demand government action amid links to pro-Palestine protests and extremism.

The Muslim Association of Britain (MAB) has been officially designated as a terrorist organization by the Cairo Criminal Court, joining 34 other groups on Egypt's updated terrorism list. Despite this formal classification by an allied government, the organization continues to operate without restriction in the United Kingdom. This discrepancy has sparked immediate criticism from political figures and community leaders who question the British Government's inaction regarding the group's activities and ideological stance.

Egypt Court Adds MAB to Terror List

The designation occurred this week, adding MAB to a list of 35 organizations deemed extremist by Egyptian judicial authorities. Two prominent figures within the British-based group were also individually named on the list of 36 designated individuals. Dr Anas Altikriti, a former president of MAB, and Ahmed al-Rawi, a senior member, are among those specifically targeted by the court's ruling. The move highlights a stark divergence in how the organization is perceived by Middle Eastern governments compared to its status in Western Europe.

Also read This 10-Day Superyacht Journey Takes You Through Egypt for the Ultimate Solar Eclipse Adventure

MAB Role in London Protests Since Oct 7

Since the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, MAB has been a central organizer of more than 30 pro-Palestine demonstrations across London and other major UK cities. The group often collaborates with the Stop the War Coalition, a network of left-wing organizations, to coordinate these large-scale public events. Critics argue that the group's prominent role in these protests, combined with its new terrorist status in Egypt, demands a thorough review of its operational freedom in Britain.

Sentiments of Designated Leaders Al-Rawi and Altikriti

Dr Altikriti has publicly challenged the narrative of the October 7 attacks, describing reports of murders and rapes as 'a lie' and characterizing the taking of hostages as 'a very important part' of 'act of resistance'. Meanwhile, Ahmed al-Rawi has previously defended military resistance, stating that British troops stationed in Iraq in 2004 were legitimate targets for militants. Al-Rawi argued that civilians have a right to resist occupation, comparing British and US forces in Iraq to the Nazi invaders of France in 1940, and explicitly refusing to label such resistance as criminal.

Advertisement

Controversial History of MAB Co-Founder Sawalha

MAB was co-founded in 1997 by Muhammad Kathem Sawalha, a former Hamas chief who has maintained a significant presence in British property. Investigations revealed that Sawalha purchased a two-storey council property in north London mortgage-free after receiving an £112,000 Right to Buy discount off its market value. Despite being granted a British passport in the early 2000s and becoming a council tenant in 2003, Sawalha has faced scrutiny for his political affiliations and the nature of his financial advantages within the UK housing system.

Previous Criticisms and Police Adviser Removal

The organization has faced repeated backlash for its historical statements and the conduct of its associated events. In 2023, a pro-Palestine march organized by MAB on Armistice Day drew condemnation from then-Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who cited 'sick, inflammatory and, in some cases, clearly criminal chants' and anti-Semitic placards. Additionally, former MAB vice-president Mohammed Kozbar was removed from his role as a Met Police adviser in February 2024 after a 2015 comment praising Hamas founder Sheikh Ahmed Yassin was reviewed, marking another instance where the group's internal rhetoric has clashed with public authority standards.