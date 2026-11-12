Egypt Deploys Troops to Saudi Arabia for Defensive Protection

Egyptian Foreign Minister confirms troop deployment to Saudi Arabia to defend holy sites against Houthi threats, strengthening regional security alliances.

Egypt ian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty officially confirmed on Tuesday that Egypt ian military forces have been deployed to Saudi Arabia with a strict mandate for defensive objectives. The deployment aims to protect sensitive locations, including the Islamic holy sites in Mecca and Medina, as well as other strategic infrastructure within the Kingdom.

Military Presence and Defensive Mandate

Abdelatty stated that the military presence was established at the direct request of Saudi leadership to provide support and strengthen regional security. He clarified that Egyptian troops first arrived a few months ago following a period of escalation and aggression against Saudi Arabia involving Iran. This deployment marks the first public confirmation from an Egyptian official regarding the dispatch of troops to the Kingdom.

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The foreign minister emphasized that the mission of the Egyptian force is strictly limited to defending Saudi Arabia and is not authorized to launch attacks against Houthi rebels. However, he noted that the troops retain the right to self-defense if they are attacked. This clarification aims to distinguish the operation from offensive military campaigns and position it as a protective measure for sovereign territory and religious sanctuaries.

Parliamentary Approval and Strategic Assets

The formalization of the deployment involved significant political maneuvering within Egypt, where the parliament granted President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi the authority to order such a military deployment in late October. This legislative approval came one week after the president formally requested the vote, ensuring domestic legal backing for the international military commitment.

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Reports indicated on Wednesday that hundreds of Egyptian soldiers are currently on the ground in Saudi Arabia, accompanied by heavy military hardware. This includes armor units, anti-aircraft batteries, and surface-to-surface missiles. The anti-aircraft arsenal specifically features the Skyguard AMOUN system, designed to counter aerial threats effectively.

Regional Alliances and Geopolitical Context

Egypt operates as part of a broader four-way defense alliance with Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan, known as the Regional 4 or R4. This coalition has sought to coordinate defense strategies in the Middle East amid growing instability. The alignment was previously visible when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signed a trilateral defense agreement in Mecca on August 7, 2026.

Further complicating the security landscape, reports emerged on Wednesday suggesting that Egyptian air defense systems and aircraft were sent to Saudi Arabia prior to Sisi seeking parliamentary approval. These assets reportedly included helicopters and French-made Rafale jet fighters. A source for the report stated that security discussions between Cairo and Riyadh had been ongoing since the conflict began, aiming to coordinate how military intervention and support would be executed.

Houthi Threats and International Response

The deployment comes in response to increasing hostility from Yemen's Houthi rebels, who have targeted Saudi infrastructure. The Houthis have been accused of launching drones toward Mecca and Medina, although they have denied having any plans to attack these holy cities. Recent incidents included the Houthi interception of cruise missiles fired at Riyadh and drones launched at Mecca.

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Abdelatty made his remarks while in Paris attending a meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of Seven, or G7. The summit expressed solidarity with the legitimate government of Yemen, which was displaced from the capital of Sanaa in 2014 by the Houthi insurgency. The G7 issued an urgent call for a humanitarian corridor into Taiz, a city long under siege, and demanded the release of approximately 70 United Nations staffers held by the insurgents.

Additionally, Egypt moved some of its warships into the Red Sea near the vital Bab el-Mandeb Strait. This naval positioning is viewed as a strategic deterrent that may have contributed to preventing the Houthis from attempting to close the critical waterway. The move underscores the multifaceted approach Egypt is taking to stabilize the region and protect vital international trade routes alongside its defensive ground forces.