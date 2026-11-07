Egypt Aims for 30 Million Tourists by 2030 Amid Regional Growth

Egypt is targeting 30 million annual visitors by 2030, driven by record-breaking 19 million arrivals last year and a 3 percent growth in the first half of 2026, bucking the regional downturn through improved connectivity, hotel expansion, and enhanced visitor experiences despite travel advisories for certain border regions.

With attractions like the pyramids of Giza helping to make it a bucket-list destination, Egypt hopes to attract 30 million tourists annually by 2030 - Moment RF/Anton Petrusand the Sphinx.

With a civilisation spanning thousands of years, the country offers a rich tapestry of history and culture. Its wealth of historical sites stretches from the, has helped Egypt buck the regional tourism trend. According to UN Tourism, while tourist arrivals across the Middle East fell by 22 per cent in the first half of 2026, Egypt recorded a 3 per cent increase.

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Last year, the country welcomed a record 19 million visitors, cementing its position as one of the world’s fastest-growing tourism destinations. Improved air connectivity, a boom in hotel construction, investment from the Gulf and massive efforts to enhance the visitor experience are all supporting Egypt’s ambition to attract 30 million tourists annually by 2030.

On top of that, several new and expanded flight routes between the UK and Egypt are launching in the coming months, making it easier than ever for British travellers to discover more of the country. It is important to note that the FCDO advises against travel to parts of Egypt, such as the Libyan border and northern Sinai.

This guide does not stray into those areas, but it’s worth keeping up to speed on the latest Government advice before you go. Read more on theEmbrace the chaos of Cairo, a city bursting at the seams with people and energy. At its centre is the 124-year-old Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Square. Many of the museum’s most famous artefacts have been transferred to the Grand Egyptian Museum , which now houses Tutankhamun’s entire collection.

The GEM and the Giza plateau, each requiring several hours to visit, are west of the Nile. Farther south is the Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara, and to the east of the Nile is Historic Cairo, where centuries-old mosques, churches and architectural landmarks reflect the influences of the Mamluks and the Ottomans. , the 12th-century Saladin Citadel and the Khan El Khalili bazaar.

The compact National Museum of Egyptian Civilization is also worth a visit, with its exhibition of 22 royal mummies in the underground gallery. For a change of pace, head to Zamalek, an island district in the Nile known for its art galleries, boutique stores and cafés. Alexandria, Egypt’s second-largest city, is about two and a half hours by train or car from Cairo.

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Founded by Alexander the Great in 331 BC, it became a centre of Hellenistic culture and later served as the capital of Ptolemaic Egypt, the dynasty associated with Cleopatra. Although its legendary library and lighthouse are long gone, historical sights such as the catacombs of Kom el Shoqafa remain. Visitors can also explore its cultural landmarks, such as the modern Bibliotheca Alexandrina and the renovated Graeco-Roman Museum.

Its cosmopolitan past is reflected in its diverse, multi-ethnic cuisine, while the waterfront is the perfect place to enjoy freshly caught seafood. Coastal Alexandria contains a wealth of historical sites – including the Citadel of Qaitbay - Anton Aleksenko West of Alexandria, Egypt’s North Coast, known locally as Sahel, stretches for roughly 155 miles towards Marsa Matrouh. The coastline is dotted with summer compounds, beach clubs and resort developments, many of which are busiest during the Egyptian summer holidays.

Despite major investment, it remains relatively unfamiliar to international visitors, something that looks bound to change as the government continues to develop the area on a huge scale, promoting it as a new Egyptian riviera. Nowhere is this more evident than Ras El Hekma, a UAE-backed development involving $35bn in direct investment, announced in 2024.

Sinai, the triangular peninsula hugged by the Red Sea’s two gulfs, is home to the beach-resort town of Sharm El Sheikh, the more laid-back Dahab and St Catherine Monastery, the world’s oldest continuously inhabited Christian monastery. Lounge on the beach during the day and party at night in Sharm’s Naama Bay.

Dive or snorkel at world-famous sites such as the crystal-clear Ras Mohammed Nature Reserve and Dahab’s deep Blue Hole, or hike Mount Sinai overnight to watch the sunrise in the mountains. Hurghada is the gateway to the stretch of Red Sea coastline on Egypt’s mainland. Once a small fishing village, it has transformed into a bustling tourist hub with a package-holiday emphasis.

About 40 minutes north of Hurghada’s airport is the relaxed, purpose-built town of El Gouna, which puts on a glamorous international film festival every October. Containing an airport, Hurghada is the entry point for many of the Egyptian mainland’s coastal resorts - Anton_Petrus Other beach-resort destinations south of Hurghada include Sahl Hasheesh, Makadi Bay and Soma Bay. Each offers a different vibe and a variety of activities from kitesurfing and boat trips to snorkelling and diving.

Marsa Alam, nearly 186 miles from Hurghada, in Egypt’s “deep south”, has a stronger focus on diving and nature-oriented accommodation. Although located in the south, Upper Egypt is named for its higher elevation along the Nile, which flows north toward the Mediterranean Sea. Most Egypt tour packages include Cairo and a Luxor-Aswan. The treasure trove of ancient Egyptian monuments along this route is jaw-dropping.

In Luxor, the dead are honoured in the Valley of the Queens and the Valley of the Kings, where Tutankhamun’s tomb was discovered more than a century ago, and with mortuary temples such as that of Queen Hatshepsut. Other major sights include Karnak Temple and Luxor Temple. Aswan is a serene city known for the Philae temple dedicated to the goddess Isis during the Greco-Roman period, and the modern High Dam, which controls the flow of the Nile.

It is also home to a large Nubian community, with two Nubian villages on nearby Elephantine Island, a historically important settlement that once marked Egypt’s southern frontier with Nubia. Farther south, past Lake Nasser and close to the border with Sudan, is the magnificent Abu Simbel temple built by King Ramses II. Siwa, in Egypt’s Western Desert, is a remote retreat and unique destination.

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It takes about eight hours to drive there from Cairo, although many people choose to break it up with a stop in Marsa Matruh on the north coast. Some tour operators, such as Desert Fox and ChillOut Egypt, offer seasonal charter flights from Cairo with their Siwa tour packages. The oasis has been inhabited since ancient times, with evidence of settlement dating back to the Stone Age.

It later attracted notable figures such as Alexander the Great, who is said to have sought guidance from the oracle during his conquests in 331 BC. Today, visitors come to float in the salt lakes, take a dip in freshwater springs or go dune bashing in the desert.is a beautiful property and the only luxury hotel with unobstructed, front-row views of the pyramids.

For something a little different, check outis set to be joined by two new properties, Serry Beach House and Serry Beach Villas, in January 2027. Other distinctive retreats along the Red Sea coast include the adults-onlyPeak tourist season is from October to February, when the weather is pleasant to visit Cairo, cruise along the Nile in Upper Egypt and sunbathe on Red Sea beaches.

Expect higher accommodation prices, however, and be prepared to book early, especially for trips around Christmas and New Year. While summer is the best time to see sharks, spring and autumn are the best seasons for Red Sea diving overall - nudiblue Summer brings average daytime highs of 35 Celsius in Cairo, and even higher temperatures in the south. This is the time to enjoy the Mediterranean coast, where Egyptians head to escape the heat.

For divers, July and August offer the best chances of shark sightings in the Red Sea, but there is plenty of marine life to see outside those months. Spring can bring erratic weather across Egypt, as the khamsin causes sandstorms.offers a 12-day Best of Egypt Tour covering Cairo, a Nile cruise from Luxor to Aswan, and Sharm El Sheikh, starting from £1,899.

Keep in mind that flights from Aswan to Sharm El Sheikh connect through Cairo, making the journey a little longer than expected.pulls out all the stops for its Egypt and the Nile package, including expert Egyptologist guides, five-star accommodation, and special treatment such as a private viewing of Tutankhamun’s tomb in Luxor. Starting from £9,610, the tour encompasses Cairo and a four-night Luxor-Aswan cruise with a day trip to Abu Simbel.

How to get there and how to get around There are numerous non-stop routes from the UK to six Egyptian airports, covering Cairo, Hurghada, Sharm El Sheikh, Marsa Alam and Luxor. For Cairo International Airport, EgyptAir added Birmingham to its network in October, joining London and Manchester. British Airways flies to Cairo from Heathrow and to Sharm El Sheikh from Gatwick.

Budget airlines flying to Egypt from the UK include easyJet, WizzAir, Jet2 and Tui Airways, and tend to focus on the beach destinations. Starting in February 2027, Jet2 is adding flights to Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh, departing from Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Gatwick, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Manchester and Stansted. Be aware that some flights heading to Cairo land at Sphinx International Airport, about 25 miles from the city centre, so you will need to arrange a transfer.

Within Egypt, domestic flights are serviced by EgyptAir, Air Cairo and Nile Air. Tour packages usually include internal flights and ground transportation. Uber is cheap and easy to book to get around Cairo or Alexandria but is unavailable in other cities. Taxis are another option, but a working meter is a rarity, so make sure to agree prices upfront.

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