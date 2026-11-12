Egor Demin returns with 22 points as Nets rout Pelicans 145-111 in dominant Brooklyn win

Egor Demin scored a team-high 22 points in his return from a six-game injury absence as the Brooklyn Nets beat the New Orleans Pelicans 145-111 on Wednesday night. The Pelicans lost their fourth straight game and have allowed 138 or more points in three consecutive games.

The Brooklyn Nets routed the New Orleans Pelicans with a final score of 145-111 on Wednesday night, showcasing a dominant offensive performance that highlighted their depth and firepower. Egor Demin returned from a six-game absence to lead the team with 22 points, marking a highly successful comeback from his injury layoff. Michael Porter Jr. matched Demin's scoring output, also finishing with 22 points to fuel the Nets' high-scoring outburst.

The Nets shot an impressive 57 percent from the field and connected on 20 of their 41 three-point attempts. Julius Randle contributed 17 points, while Noah Clowney and Moritz Wagner each added 16. Eight different Brooklyn players scored in double figures, demonstrating the team's balanced attack and ability to spread the floor effectively against the Pelicans' defense.

Also read Egor Demin set to return to Nets’ lineup against Pelicans

Brooklyn established a commanding lead early, taking an 83-66 advantage into halftime. This marked the Nets' most points in a first half since scoring 91 against the Golden State Warriors on December 21, 2022. The first-half performance stood as the third most points scored in a half in franchise history, setting the tone for the rest of the game.

The Nets extended their dominance in the fourth quarter, going on a decisive 17-1 scoring run to push the lead to 124-84. This surge effectively sealed the victory and highlighted the defensive pressure Brooklyn applied when the game was already within reach. The team's ability to maintain intensity throughout the night prevented any potential comeback from the visiting squad.

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For New Orleans, Zion Williamson led all scorers with 29 points in a losing effort. Saddiq Bey added 15 points for the Pelicans, but the team could not contain Brooklyn's multifaceted offense. The loss marked the fourth consecutive defeat for New Orleans, who have now allowed 138 or more points in three straight games.

The Pelicans' defensive struggles have been evident recently, having lost their last two games by margins greater than 30 points. They previously suffered a franchise-record 51-point defeat, losing 138-87 to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night. The most points allowed by the Pelicans in a half is 87, a mark set against the Los Angeles Lakers in February 2024.

Demin's return was a crucial component of the Nets' victory, as he had been sidelined with a bone bruise in his leg. Before his injury, Demin had been off to a slow start, averaging 7.8 points on 31 percent shooting. He shot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 of 6 from three-point range in this game, showcasing the form that made him a valuable asset to the roster.

Coaches and teammates praised Demin's readiness and impact upon his return. Nets coach Jordi Fernandez noted that Demin was ready to impact the game, citing his plus-29 rating and overall efficiency. Michael Porter Jr. and Moritz Wagner both emphasized how helpful it was to see Demin back in the rotation and playing with confidence.

Demin expressed gratitude for the team's support and his teammates' ability to find him in scoring positions. He mentioned feeling super comfortable with the team's offensive system and credited the game plan for his success. His positive attitude and execution helped stabilize the Nets' offense during a period where key players like Nolan Traore and Mikel Brown Jr. were unavailable.

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Injury updates remain a concern for both franchises. Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III missed his second straight game due to knee soreness and bilateral patellar tendinopathy. The Nets listed Nolan Traore and Mikel Brown Jr. as day-to-day with a tight right calf and an illness, respectively. Several Brooklyn players were on G League assignments for development.

On the positive side for New Orleans, rookie Jaron Pierre Jr. scored his first NBA basket. The second-round draft pick out of SMU and a New Orleans native made his mark in his debut action. Despite this bright spot, the team's overall record and recent performances suggest significant challenges ahead.

Moritz Wagner addressed a minor on-court tension involving his former Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley. Mosley received a technical foul for an interaction with Wagner, but Wagner downplayed any conflict. He emphasized his respect for his time with the Magic and stated he held no negative feelings toward his former coach.

The Nets will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night as they continue their current stretch of games. This upcoming matchup provides an opportunity for Brooklyn to maintain their momentum and further test their depth against a different opponent. The Pelicans will visit Memphis on Saturday night to conclude a four-game road trip.

Brooklyn's offensive efficiency and Demin's return have provided a significant boost to their season outlook. The team's ability to score in bunches and defend the perimeter has been a defining characteristic of their recent games. Maintaining this level of play will be essential for sustaining their success in the competitive Eastern Conference standings.