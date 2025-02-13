Eggflation Cripples Local Bakeries

Rising egg prices are squeezing local bakeries, forcing them to raise prices or find substitutes to cope with the cost increase.

Egg prices have soared to record highs across the country, squeezing local businesses like bakeries that rely heavily on this essential ingredient. The average price of a dozen eggs has more than doubled since January 2015, jumping from $2.11 to nearly $5.00 this past January. This dramatic increase has left many businesses grappling with rising costs and forced to make difficult adjustments to stay afloat.

At Jewel's Bakery and Cafe in Phoenix, owner Julie Moreno says eggs are a staple in nearly every dish they serve. She's been hit hard by the eggflation, with her January egg bill reaching a staggering $4,300, nearly double what it used to be. Moreno has resorted to using substitutes like liquid eggs in some recipes to try and mitigate the impact. Meanwhile, at Red Velvet Bakery in South Phoenix, store manager Emma Logston says they've had to implement a slight price increase to absorb the higher egg costs. Despite the added expense, Logston says demand for their baked goods remains strong, thanks to the support of their loyal community.The main culprit behind the egg price surge is the avian flu outbreak that began three years ago. This highly contagious virus has forced farmers to cull entire flocks when infected birds are detected, leading to a significant decline in egg production. The implementation of strict disinfection protocols on farms has also added to the overall cost of production, further pushing up egg prices. While economists remain uncertain when prices will finally stabilize, the demand for eggs shows no signs of slowing down. Americans continue to consume eggs at a high rate, leaving the future of egg prices shrouded in uncertainty.





