Egg Prices Soar, Retailers Implement Purchase Limits Amidst Avian Flu Outbreak

Egg prices surged more than 15% in January, driven by the culling of millions of laying hens due to an ongoing avian flu outbreak. This price hike contributed to sustained elevated inflation in grocery costs. Retailers across the nation have implemented purchase limits on egg cartons as prices continue to soar amidst a depleted chicken supply. At Trader Joe's, for example, customers are restricted to buying one or two dozen eggs per day.

The company stated that these limits aim to ensure that as many customers in need can purchase eggs during their visits.The egg supply has been severely impacted by the bird flu epidemic which began in 2022. Nearly 160 million birds from commercial and backyard flocks have been affected. The situation has worsened in recent months, with a significant increase in infected birds between November and December, and again from December to January. The average price of a dozen large, grade A eggs reached $4.95 last month, a stark increase from $2.52 the previous year.Experts believe that retailers are implementing purchase limits to prevent empty shelves, as they recognize that running out of eggs could drive customers to competitors. They also point out that raising prices to keep eggs on shelves would likely be detrimental in the long run. The duration of these purchase limits hinges on the farmers' ability to replenish the egg supply, which is currently limited. Farmers have had to euthanize chickens, thoroughly clean and sanitize barns to eradicate the virus, and then reintroduce fresh flocks. It remains unclear whether the purchase limits are in response to customer hoarding or a preventative measure to discourage it.





