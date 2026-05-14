EFL Confirms Championship Play-off Final May Be Postponed Due to 'Spygate' Scandal

The EFL has conceded that the Championship play-off final may have to be moved dependent on the outcome of the 'Spygate' hearing in which Southampton are accused of recording Middlesbrough's training session. Southampton intern William Salt, who was positively identified as the individual involved, was caught allegedly filming Boro's training from behind a tree ahead of Saturday’s play-off semi-final first leg.

The EFL has acknowledged that the Championship play-off final may need to be postponed due to the ' Spygate ' scandal involving Southampton , who are accused of recording Middlesbrough 's training session .

Southampton intern William Salt, who was positively identified as the individual involved, was caught allegedly filming Boro's training from behind a tree. The Independent Disciplinary Commission will decide on the punishment by next week, leaving the date of the final and the identity of Hull's opponents uncertain. The EFL statement confirmed that the Championship play-off final could be postponed dependent on the outcome of the 'Spygate' scandal.

The whistleblower is understood to have provided a statement supporting the suspicion of Southampton spying on opponents before matches, raising serious questions over the futures of senior individuals within the club who sanctioned the tactic





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World Cup Quiz EFL Spygate Southampton Middlesbrough Training Session Play-Off Final Wembley Hull City Independent Disciplinary Commission Contingency Plans Appeal Process

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