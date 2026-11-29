EFG Hermes Asset Management secured FRA approval for a new fund targeting Egyptian IPOs, distributing access via the EFG Hermes ONE app to solve retail allocation issues.

EFG Hermes Asset Management has launched a specialized investment fund targeting Egyptian initial public offerings and newly listed companies. The Financial Regulatory Authority granted approval for this vehicle, which provides direct access to primary market opportunities for retail investors through the EFG Hermes ONE application and the firm's brokerage branch network.

Primary Market Access Mechanism

This new fund addresses the structural challenge of shrinking retail allocations in large initial public offerings by pooling investor capital into a single management vehicle. The fund participates in primary subscriptions at the institutional level and holds the resulting newly listed shares within a managed portfolio.

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Individual investors often receive only a small fraction of the shares they apply for because demand significantly exceeds the allocation reserved for them. This mechanism allows individual and institutional investors to participate in new share offerings without needing to subscribe to each initial public offering individually or manage post-listing positions themselves.

Strategic Positioning and Market Impact

EFG Hermes Asset Management CEO Walaa Hazem stated the fund is designed to address the coverage and allocation constraints retail investors face in major offerings. The launch aligns with a broader strategy to expand digital investment products, with the IPO fund becoming the sixth offering available on the EFG Hermes ONE app.

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The app already provides access to a money market fund, a USD fixed-income fund, a gold fund, an equities fund, and a Sharia-compliant equities fund. The timing reflects converging realities in Egypt's capital markets, where the government's privatization program steadily brings state-linked companies to market.

Risk Profile and Investment Implications

The fund's structure focuses specifically on initial public offerings and newly listed shares rather than investing across the wider equity market, creating a distinct risk profile. It concentrates on companies with no trading history, no established analyst coverage, and often lock-up periods before insiders can sell shares.

While the upside includes exposure to first-day price increases and early growth, the downside involves volatility and thinly traded stocks. Allocation access is not the same as investment performance, and the fund absorbs the outcomes of every major offering, including underperformers.

Digital Distribution and Competitive Landscape

EFG Hermes operates as a digital distribution business alongside its advisory and brokerage services. Placing the IPO fund on the EFG Hermes ONE app transforms the platform into a full retail wealth solution, deepening relationships with existing users and providing incentives to acquire new customers.

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The nationwide brokerage branch network continues to serve investors who prefer in-person service, but the mobile application remains the primary growth engine. This move raises the bar for product breadth and digital delivery capabilities for competitors among other Egyptian asset managers and brokerages.