What makes psychedelic-assisted therapy work? Five general change mechanisms from therapy research, and a questionnaire to measure them, offer a framework beyond the substance.

They are resource activation, therapeutic relationship, problem actuation, clarification, and mastery.therapeutic relationship , problem actuation, clarification, and mastery .

They can be measured using the General Change Mechanisms Questionnaire . Below, I define the five empirically validated general change mechanisms in the context of psychedelic experiences, measured by the: resource activation; therapeutic relationship; problem actuation; clarification; and mastery. I also include three example questionnaire items for each mechanism.

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This mechanism refers to activating and mobilizing resources for individual use to satisfy basic psychological needs, including personal strengths, abilities, positive motives, and supportive relationships. In PAT, this is typically done during the preparatory session by using interventions that focus on and build on the client’s strengths and healthy qualities.