Dr Philippa Kaye explains how to treat blepharitis using warm compresses and lid hygiene to resolve chronic eye itching and inflammation.

Dr Philippa Kaye, a GP, author and broadcaster, provides authoritative guidance on managing blepharitis, a condition affecting up to one in five people. This inflammation of the eyelids along the lash line causes persistent itching, redness, and puffiness. Patients often attempt to self-treat with cosmetic changes, yet the condition requires specific medical hygiene routines.

Understanding Blepharitis Mechanisms and Symptoms

Blepharitis is defined as inflammation of the eyelids, particularly where lashes grow. It causes red, itchy, and crusty lids accompanied by a gritty sensation. The condition is not an infection, though secondary infections can occur. It tends to flare up and settle rather than remaining constantly severe.

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The eyelids contain meibomian glands that produce oil to prevent tear evaporation. In blepharitis, these ducts narrow and block. The oil thickens, causing glands to swell and back up. The eye becomes dry and gritty, triggering excessive tearing as a compensation mechanism.

Identifying Triggers and Contributing Factors

For many patients, there is no single clear cause for the condition. However, cold weather is known to trigger flare-ups for a significant number of sufferers. Additionally, the condition often worsens during and after the menopause, suggesting hormonal influences.

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Other common triggers include medications that dry the eyes and allergies to substances like eye make-up. Chlorine from swimming pools can also irritate the lids. Identifying these specific triggers is essential for effective long-term management and symptom reduction.

Essential Lid Hygiene and Warm Compress Routine

The cornerstone of treatment is strict lid hygiene, which focuses on softening oil and clearing crust. First, wash hands and remove contact lenses. Soak a clean flannel in comfortably warm water, testing the temperature on the inner wrist. Hold it over closed eyes for five to ten minutes to soften the glands.

Re-soak the flannel every couple of minutes or use a microwavable eye mask for sustained heat. Straight after applying heat, gently massage the lids. Imagine squeezing toothpaste from a tube while rolling fingertips upwards on lower lids and downwards on upper lids.

Work from the inner to the outer corner with firm pressure that is not sore. Vision may blur briefly as oil spreads. Those with glaucoma or a history of eye surgery must check with their doctor before performing this massage. Finally, clean the lash roots with a damp cotton bud and cooled boiled water.

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Long-Term Management and When to Seek Medical Help

Patients must repeat this routine twice daily, reducing to once a day when symptoms settle. Dr Kaye notes that stopping treatment when feeling better causes symptoms to return. During inflammation, avoid eyeliner and mascara. Replace mascara and liquid liners every three months, creams after six to twelve months, and powders after a year or two.

Dry eyes often accompany blepharitis, so preservative-free eye drops can provide relief. Reducing screen time also helps manage symptoms. Patients should resist rubbing or scratching the eyes, as this damages thin skin and worsens itching. If symptoms persist or worsen, consult an optometrist or GP.

Sometimes, antibiotic ointment is prescribed for resistant cases. Severe eye pain, swelling, or vision changes require urgent medical attention. While rarely serious, the condition is stubborn and uncomfortable. Consistent adherence to the recommended hygiene protocol is the most effective way to manage the condition long-term.