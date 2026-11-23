The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in western Boca Raton Saturday evening before moving through Delray Beach and eventually weakening into a funnel cloud over western Boynton Beach.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in western Boca Raton on Saturday evening before moving through Delray Beach and eventually weakening into a funnel cloud over western Boynton Beach..

Meteorologists surveyed storm damage across Palm Beach County on Sunday and determined the tornado reached peak winds of 102 mph. Cell phone video captured the tornado as it moved through the area shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday. The National Weather Service said the tornado began in the Boca Landings neighborhood, touching down between Yamato Road and Clint Moore Road before traveling north. The storm caused widespread damage along its path.

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Trees were uprooted, power was knocked out to several homes, and cars were damaged by fallen trees.

"I was completely shocked," said Danielle Malo of West Boca. "I didn't expect this much damage. It was really surprising to see. Our pool is destroyed, so many trees uprooted.

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The tops of trees are gone. It's pretty crazy.

" In Boca Raton, residents woke up to twisted and damaged property, including a trampoline that was bent by the storm's powerful winds. At Gleneagles Country Club in Delray Beach, the tornado uprooted trees, snapped poles and damaged tennis courts.

"You could hear it raining harder and harder, and you could hear it rolling through, and then dead silence," said Delray Beach resident Donna Lesieur. "And all the lights were out, of course. "The National Weather Service said the tornado remained on the ground for about 30 minutes, traveling more than 7.5 miles and carving a damage path roughly 500 yards wide, or about five football fields across.

Officials said the tornado weakened as it moved north and lifted off the ground over western Boynton Beach, becoming a funnel cloud before dissipating.

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"It was a mini supercell, and so it had the correct ingredients to produce a tornado," said Sammy Hadi, the lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Miami. "It occurred for a brief duration, and then it lifted, and it dissipated as it pushed further north into Boynton Beach and Lake Worth.

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