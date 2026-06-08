Eero’s Pro 6E routers are down to their cheapest price yet in 2026

A fairly speedy setup at a good price.

Early Prime Day deals like these are beginning to trickle out. You can also save on a sweet 31.5-inch 4K Asus QD-OLED. Early Prime Day deals like these are beginning to trickle out.

You can also save on a sweet 31.5-inch 4K Asus QD-OLED.is an editor covering deals and gaming hardware. He joined in 2018, and after a two-year stint at Polygon, he rejoinedwas Eero’s top-end mesh Wi-Fi router back in 2022, and it’s still a solid pick if you want fast, reliable Wi-Fi coverage around your multi-room or multi-story abode. It can also deliver beyond gigabit wired speeds if your internet plan supports it.

Ahead of Prime Day 2026,have knocked down the cost of a three-pack, matching its best-ever price that we last saw ahead of the holidays in December 2025. Eero’s Pro 6E mesh router is the Amazon-owned company’s last-gen model. It supports the 6GHz Wi-Fi band with speeds of up to 1.3Gbps and covers up to 2,000 square feet with one unit. Wired speeds can go up to 2.5Gbps.

There are so, so many different Wi-Fi routers to choose between, and it’s confusing. The Eero Pro 6E tick a good number of boxes. For one, each tri-band router supports 2.4, 5, and 6GHz bands, meaning smart home tech won’t have an issue connecting to lower bands, nor will newer devices that can run unencumbered on the 6GHz band. Eero routers are known for being simple to setup, which is handy if you don’t know anything about home networking.

While each router can broadcast a speedy wireless signal across 2,000 square feet, routers furthest away from the modem will experience speed degradation. It’s normal across all mesh Wi-Fi systems, regardless of brand. Thankfully, the Pro 6E supports wired backhaul at 1Gbps speeds, letting you connect each of the Pro 6E nodes together via Ethernet to address it..

The Fenix 8 Pro is the company’s flagship fitness watch, featuring a bright OLED screen, sports tracking, contactless payments, and claims of up to 27 days of battery life per charge in smartwatch mode . It boasts cellular and satellite connectivity, letting owners leave their phones at home.

However, it can only communicate to other Fenix 8 Pro users or those who have the Garmin Messenger app. And, taking advantage of wireless connectivity requires an InReach subscription that costs $7.99 monthly.exclusive deal we shared last week is still happening. Normally $349 , it’s down to $279.20 while supplies last when you paste the codeat checkout. At this price, the L20 Ultra is significantly better than other similarly-priced options.

The vacuum itself is smart — it can quickly map your home’s layout, automatically empty its trash, and return to home base to have its mops cleaned .affordable. The flat 16:9 aspect ratio panel features a 165Hz refresh rate at 4K, HDR10 support, plus variable refresh rate support with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility.

It includes one DisplayPort 1.4 input, two HDMI 2.1 ports, a USB-C input with 15W PD charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Asus covers it with a three-year warranty that also protects against panel burn-in. One thing I like about Asus OLEDs is their built-in proximity sensor that can turn off the panel when it doesn’t detect you nearby. The next YouTube phenomenon hitting the big screen





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