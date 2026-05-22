Eerie moment Kyle Busch radioed for medical assistance in final NASCAR race before his death

A shocking clip of Kyle Busch, the legendary NASCAR driver considered to be the greatest racer of all time, radioing for medical assistance just days before his death.

This is the eerie moment tragic racing star Kyle Busch radioed for medical assistance from his car in the middle of one of his final NASCAR races just days before his death.

Busch died at the age of just 41 on Thursday, and no cause of death has yet been revealed for the man who has won more NASCAR races than anyone else in history. Soon after his death was announced, a clip from one of his final ever races went viral, at Watkins Glen in upstate New York on May 10.

With 38 laps to go in the NASCAR Cup Series game, Busch told his team over the radio: 'Can somebody try to find Bill Heisel? He's the kindred doctor guy.

'Tell him I need him after the race, please. ' He was then asked whether he needed the doctor at his car or his bus, to which he replied: 'Uh, bus. I'm going to need a shot.

' Kyle Busch radioed his team to ask for a doctor in the middle of his penultimate NASCAR rac





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kyle Busch Tragedy Final Race Medical Assistance Cause Of Death Watkins Glen NASCAR Booker Family Rowdy Nation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch has died at 41, NASCAR saysKyle Busch, a two-time Cup Series champion who won more races than anyone across NASCAR's three national series, has died at 41.

Read more »

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has died at 41, NASCAR saysTwo-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has died after battling a severe illness at the age of 41, NASCAR says.

Read more »

2-time NASCAR champ Kyle Busch Kyle Busch dies at 41NASCAR legend Kyle Busch has died on Thursday. Busch has won 234 races during his career.

Read more »

2-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch has died at 41, NASCAR saysBusch died after being hospitalized.

Read more »