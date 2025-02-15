EEOC Shocks by Dismissing Lawsuit Against Hotel for Firing LGBTQ+ Employee

The EEOC's decision to drop the lawsuit against Harmony Hospitality, despite previous strong stances on LGBTQ+ rights, raises serious concerns about the future of legal protection for these individuals.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission ( EEOC ), the federal agency responsible for enforcing workplace anti-discrimination laws, has made a shocking move by filing a motion to dismiss its own lawsuit against Harmony Hospitality LLC. The case involved an employee who was allegedly fired for his sexual orientation and gender identity.

Just eight months ago, the EEOC sued Harmony Hospitality, claiming the company violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by terminating the nonbinary male and gay employee. The employee, a night auditor, was reportedly fired after his employer felt his appearance didn't conform to traditional male stereotypes. This decision by the EEOC marks a significant departure from its past stance on LGBTQ+ rights. Previously, the agency had consistently supported legal protections for transgender and gender nonconforming individuals. In 2013, the EEOC issued a landmark finding that a transgender civilian employee of the U.S. Army was discriminated against because her employer refused to use her preferred pronouns or allow her to use bathrooms corresponding with her gender identity. Moreover, the EEOC updated its guidance in 2022 to explicitly state that deliberately using the wrong pronouns for an employee or denying them access to bathrooms aligned with their gender identity constitutes harassment. This followed a 2020 Supreme Court ruling that gay, lesbian, and transgender people are protected from employment discrimination. Critics are calling the EEOC's decision to drop the case against Harmony Hospitality unprecedented and discriminatory. David Lopez, a former EEOC General Counsel and Rutgers Law School professor, stated that for an anti-discrimination agency to essentially refuse to enforce the law on behalf of a protected group is itself a form of discrimination. This move comes amidst a broader effort by the Trump administration to weaken LGBTQ+ protections. The President dismissed two Democratic commissioners from the EEOC before their terms expired, effectively removing a potential obstacle to his administration's agenda of redefining civil rights law. This, coupled with the firing of the agency's general counsel, Karla Gilbride, and the appointment of Andrew Rogers as acting counsel, raises concerns about the future of LGBTQ+ rights under the current administration





cbsaustin

