EEOC Drops Lawsuit Protecting Fired Hotel Worker Over Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has taken the unprecedented step of dismissing its own lawsuit against a hotel company accused of firing an employee for being nonbinary and gay. This move comes amid a broader shift in the agency's approach to civil rights law under the Trump administration.

The case, filed against Harmony Hospitality LLC, which operates a Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel in Dothan, Alabama, just eight months ago, centered around the firing of an employee who identifies as nonbinary male and gay. According to the EEOC's original lawsuit, the employee was dressed according to male gender stereotypes while at work but was fired after a meeting where he wore clothing that didn't conform to traditional masculine norms. Harmony Hospitality's co-owner allegedly stated that the employee needed to be 'hidden' due to his appearance, and seven hours later, he was dismissed via text message. The complaint alleged that Harmony Hospitality violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by terminating the employee 'because of his sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, and failure to adhere to male gender stereotypes.'This decision by the EEOC to dismiss the case marks a significant shift from its previous stance on civil rights law, particularly in light of the Trump administration's declaration that the government would recognize only two sexes: male and female. This contrasts sharply with the agency's actions a decade ago when it ruled that a transgender civilian employee of the U.S. Army had been discriminated against because her employer refused to use her preferred pronouns or allow her to use bathrooms aligned with her gender identity. Just last year, the EEOC further clarified its guidance, stating that deliberately using the wrong pronouns for an employee or denying them access to bathrooms corresponding with their gender identity constituted a form of harassment. This followed a 2020 Supreme Court ruling that protected gay, lesbian, and transgender individuals from employment discrimination.Critics of the EEOC's decision, including former EEOC General Counsel and Rutgers Law School Professor and Co-Dean Emeritus David Lopez, have called it unprecedented and discriminatory. Lopez, who served the agency for over two decades, stated that for an anti-discrimination agency 'to discriminate against a group, and say, 'We're not going to enforce the law on their behalf' itself is discrimination. It's like a complete abdication of responsibility.' The EEOC's motion to dismiss the case, filed jointly with the defendants, comes just weeks after Trump dismissed two Democratic commissioners of the five-member EEOC before their terms expired. This unprecedented move removed a major obstacle to the administration's efforts to alter the interpretation of the nation's civil rights laws. Had the commissioners remained in their positions, the EEOC would have had a Democratic majority throughout Trump's presidency. The administration also replaced EEOC General Counsel Karla Gilbride with Andrew Rogers as acting counsel. Shortly after these dismissals, acting EEOC chair Andrea Lucas, a Republican, indicated her intention to focus the agency's resources on enforcing Trump's executive order on gender. She announced that one of her priorities would be 'defending the biological and binary reality of sex and related rights.' Lucas subsequently ordered that the EEOC would continue accepting all discrimination charges, although complaints that 'implicate' Trump's order would be elevated to headquarters for review. The agency also removed its 'pronoun app,' which allowed employees to display their pronouns in their Microsoft 365 profiles.The EEOC's decision to drop the case against Harmony Hospitality raises serious concerns about whether its protections will extend to LGBTQ+ and gender nonconforming individuals going forward. The agency's actions have significant implications for the legal landscape surrounding workplace discrimination and LGBTQ+ rights.





