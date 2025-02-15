EEOC Drops Lawsuit Against Hotel Over Firing of Nonbinary, Gay Worker

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has moved to dismiss its own lawsuit against a hotel company accused of firing an employee for being nonbinary and gay, marking a surprising departure from its past stance on LGBTQ+ rights.

The agency originally alleged that the employee, a night auditor, was fired after his employer discovered his gender identity and sexual orientation. According to the lawsuit, the co-owner of Harmony Hospitality, upon learning of the employee's identity, expressed the need to 'hide' him due to his appearance. The employee was subsequently terminated via text message. The EEOC's initial complaint accused Harmony Hospitality of violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by terminating the employee 'because of his sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, and failure to adhere to male gender stereotypes.' However, the EEOC's current motion to dismiss the case marks a significant departure from its past stance on LGBTQ+ rights. This move contrasts sharply with its earlier interpretations of civil rights law, particularly its landmark 2010 finding that a transgender civilian employee of the U.S. Army had been discriminated against due to her employer's refusal to use her preferred pronouns or allow her to use bathrooms corresponding with her gender identity. The EEOC's shift in stance coincides with the Trump administration's efforts to narrow the definition of sex discrimination and its recognition of only two sexes: male and female. This policy direction directly contradicts the agency's previous guidance, which emphasized that deliberately using the wrong pronouns for an employee or denying them access to bathrooms aligned with their gender identity constituted harassment. This change also follows a 2020 Supreme Court ruling that affirmed the rights of gay, lesbian, and transgender individuals against employment discrimination. David Lopez, former EEOC General Counsel and Professor and Co-Dean Emeritus at Rutgers Law School, who served the agency for over two decades, characterized the EEOC's decision to drop the case against the fired hotel worker as 'unprecedented' and 'discriminatory.' He argued that for an anti-discrimination agency to discriminate against a particular group and refuse to enforce the law on their behalf constitutes discrimination itself. Lopez viewed this as a 'complete abdication of responsibility.'Adding further fuel to the controversy, the EEOC's motion to dismiss the case was filed jointly with the defendants, just weeks after Trump dismissed two Democratic commissioners from the five-member EEOC before their terms expired. This unprecedented action effectively removed a potential obstacle to the Trump administration's agenda of revising interpretations of the nation's civil rights laws. Had the commissioners been allowed to complete their terms, the EEOC would have maintained a Democratic majority throughout Trump's presidency. The administration also replaced Karla Gilbride, the previous EEOC General Counsel, with Andrew Rogers as acting counsel. Following these dismissals, acting EEOC chair Andrea Lucas, a Republican, signaled her intention to prioritize enforcing Trump's executive order on gender. She declared that defending the 'biological and binary reality of sex and related rights' would be one of her key objectives. Lucas subsequently ordered that the EEOC would continue accepting all workplace discrimination charges, but those 'implicating' Trump's order should be escalated to headquarters for 'review.' She emphasized her stance by stating, 'Biology is not bigotry. Biological sex is real, and it matters. Sex is binary (male and female) and immutable. It is not harassment to acknowledge these truths — or to use language like pronouns that flow from these realities, even repeatedly.' Notably, she removed the agency's 'pronoun app,' which allowed employees to display their pronouns in their Microsoft 365 profiles, amongst other changes. This series of events raises serious concerns about the future of workplace protections for LGBTQ+ and gender nonconforming individuals, as nearly all workplace discrimination charges must initially pass through the EEOC. The agency's decision to drop the case against Harmony Hospitality casts a shadow of doubt over its commitment to safeguarding the rights of these vulnerable groups





