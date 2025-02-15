EEOC Drops Lawsuit Against Hotel Over Employee's Firing for Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has made a controversial move by seeking to dismiss its own lawsuit against a hotel company accused of firing an employee because of his sexual orientation and gender identity. This decision marks a significant departure from the agency's past stance on LGBTQ+ rights and raises concerns about the future protection of these individuals from workplace discrimination.

This decision comes just eight months after the EEOC filed the initial lawsuit. The lawsuit alleged that Harmony Hospitality violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by terminating the employee because of his sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, and failure to conform to traditional male gender stereotypes. The employee, who identifies as nonbinary male and gay, was reportedly fired via text message after being called in for a meeting outside of work hours. He had dressed in a manner that aligned with male gender stereotypes while at work but wore different clothing during the meeting, including capri-cut joggers, pink-painted nails, and box braids. Upon learning about the employee's gender identity and sexual orientation, the company's co-owner allegedly expressed the need to 'hide' the employee due to his appearance.This decision by the EEOC marks a significant departure from its previous stance on civil rights law, particularly in the wake of the Trump administration's declaration that the government would recognize only two sexes: male and female. This contrasts sharply with the agency's past rulings, including a landmark finding a decade ago that a transgender civilian employee of the U.S. Army had been discriminated against because her employer refused to use her preferred pronouns or allow her to use bathrooms based on her gender identity. Just last year, the EEOC updated its guidance to specify that deliberately using the wrong pronouns for an employee or refusing them access to bathrooms corresponding with their gender identity constituted a form of harassment. This followed a 2020 Supreme Court ruling that gay, lesbian, and transgender people are protected from employment discrimination.Former EEOC General Counsel and Professor and Co-Dean Emeritus at Rutgers Law School David Lopez, who served the agency for over two decades, called the EEOC's failure to defend the fired hotel worker 'unprecedented' and 'discriminatory.' He argued that for an anti-discrimination agency to discriminate against a group and say, 'We're not going to enforce the law on their behalf' itself constitutes discrimination. He believes this is a complete abdication of responsibility. The EEOC's motion to dismiss the case, filed jointly with the defendants, comes amidst a series of actions taken by the Trump administration to reshape the interpretation of U.S. civil rights laws. Shortly before these dismissals, acting EEOC chair Andrea Lucas, a Republican, signaled her intent to prioritize enforcing Trump's executive order on gender, stating in a statement that one of her priorities would be 'defending the biological and binary reality of sex and related rights.' She added that the agency would continue accepting all discrimination charges but those that 'implicate' Trump's order would be elevated to headquarters for 'review.' Acting EEOC chair Andrea Lucas emphasized that 'Biology is not bigotry. Biological sex is real, and it matters,' stating that 'Sex is binary (male and female) and immutable. It is not harassment to acknowledge these truths — or to use language like pronouns that flow from these realities, even repeatedly.' She subsequently removed the agency's 'pronoun app,' which allowed employees to display their pronouns in their Microsoft 365 profiles, among other changes. The EEOC's decision to drop the case against Harmony Hospitality raises serious concerns about the future protection of LGBTQ+ and gender nonconforming individuals from workplace discrimination.





