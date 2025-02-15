EEOC Drops Lawsuit Against Hotel for Firing Nonbinary, Gay Employee

The EEOC's decision to dismiss its own lawsuit against Harmony Hospitality LLC, a hotel company accused of firing a nonbinary, gay employee for expressing his gender identity and sexual orientation, raises serious concerns about the agency's commitment to protecting LGBTQ+ individuals from workplace discrimination.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission ( EEOC ), the federal agency responsible for enforcing workplace anti-discrimination laws, has taken an unexpected turn by seeking to dismiss its own lawsuit against Harmony Hospitality LLC, a company operating a Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel in Dothan, Alabama. This move comes just eight months after the agency initially filed the suit, alleging that the company unjustly fired an employee who identifies as nonbinary male and gay.

The employee, a night auditor, was reportedly dismissed after expressing his gender identity and sexual orientation during an unscheduled meeting. According to the EEOC's original complaint, the employee dressed according to male gender stereotypes at work but was perceived negatively when he wore more feminine attire outside of work hours. The company's co-owner allegedly expressed concern about the employee's appearance and stated that he needed to be 'hidden.' Seven hours later, the employee was terminated via text message. The lawsuit accused Harmony Hospitality of violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, claiming the termination was based on the employee's sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, and perceived failure to adhere to male gender stereotypes. This decision to dismiss the case marks a significant shift in the EEOC's stance on civil rights, particularly in light of the Trump administration's policy of recognizing only two sexes: male and female. This contradicts the agency's previous interpretations and landmark rulings, including a 2010 finding that a transgender U.S. Army civilian employee faced discrimination due to the employer's refusal to use her preferred pronouns or allow her to use bathrooms corresponding with her gender identity. Just last year, the EEOC further clarified its stance by stating that deliberately using incorrect pronouns or denying access to appropriate bathrooms based on gender identity constituted harassment. These actions followed a 2020 Supreme Court ruling that extended protections against employment discrimination to gay, lesbian, and transgender individuals. Legal experts have expressed their alarm over the EEOC's decision, labeling it as unprecedented and discriminatory. David Lopez, former EEOC General Counsel and Rutgers Law School Professor, emphasized the agency's responsibility to uphold anti-discrimination laws for all individuals. He stated that for an agency dedicated to fighting discrimination to turn around and discriminate against a group, refusing to enforce the law on their behalf, is a blatant violation of its purpose





