EEOC Drops Lawsuit Against Hotel for Firing Employee Over Gender Identity and Sexual Orientation

The EEOC's surprising decision to dismiss its own lawsuit against Harmony Hospitality LLC raises serious concerns about the future of protections for LGBTQ+ individuals in the workplace.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission ( EEOC ), the federal agency tasked with enforcing workplace anti-discrimination laws, has made a surprising move to dismiss its own lawsuit against Harmony Hospitality LLC, a company operating a Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel in Dothan, Alabama. The EEOC originally filed the lawsuit eight months ago, alleging that Harmony Hospitality fired an employee who identifies as nonbinary male and gay.

The employee, a night auditor, was fired after a meeting outside of working hours where he wore clothing that did not conform to traditional male gender stereotypes. According to the EEOC's initial complaint, Harmony Hospitality's co-owner expressed that the employee needed to be 'hidden' because of his appearance. Seven hours later, the employee was terminated via text message. The EEOC's complaint accused Harmony Hospitality of violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by terminating the employee 'because of his sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, and failure to adhere to male gender stereotypes.'This decision to dismiss the case marks a significant departure from the EEOC's previous stance on protecting LGBTQ+ individuals in the workplace. Just last year, the agency updated its guidance to state that deliberately using the wrong pronouns for an employee or denying them access to bathrooms corresponding with their gender identity constituted harassment. This followed a 2020 Supreme Court ruling that gay, lesbian, and transgender people are protected from employment discrimination. David Lopez, former EEOC General Counsel and Professor and Co-Dean Emeritus at Rutgers Law School, called this move 'unprecedented' and 'discriminatory,' stating that 'for an anti-discrimination agency to discriminate against a group, and say, 'We're not going to enforce the law on their behalf' itself is discrimination.' The timing of this decision raises further concerns, coming just weeks after President Trump dismissed two Democratic commissioners of the five-member EEOC, an unprecedented move that removes a potential obstacle to his administration's efforts to reshape the interpretation of the nation's civil rights laws. The EEOC's decision to drop the case against Harmony Hospitality leaves critical questions about the future of protections for LGBTQ+ and gender nonconforming people in the workplace





