EEOC Drops Gender Identity Discrimination Cases Citing Trump Executive Order

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) seeks to dismiss six cases alleging gender identity discrimination, citing President Trump's executive order recognizing only two sexes. This move marks a significant departure from the agency's past stance and raises concerns about the future of legal protections for transgender individuals.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission ( EEOC ), the federal agency responsible for enforcing workplace anti-discrimination laws, has taken a dramatic step by seeking to dismiss six cases involving alleged gender identity discrimination.

This move, according to court documents, stems from the agency's new interpretation of civil rights law in light of President Donald Trump's January 20 executive order, which declares that the government will recognize only two immutable sexes—male and female. The EEOC's decision marks a stark departure from its previous stance. A decade ago, the agency issued a landmark ruling finding that a transgender civilian employee of the U.S. Army had been discriminated against for her employer's refusal to use her preferred pronouns or allow her to use bathrooms corresponding with her gender identity. Just last year, the EEOC further solidified its stance by updating its guidance to explicitly state that deliberately using the wrong pronouns for an employee or denying them access to bathrooms aligned with their gender identity constitutes a form of harassment. This followed a 2020 Supreme Court ruling that extended protections from employment discrimination to gay, lesbian, and transgender individuals.The EEOC's actions raise serious questions about the future of legal protections for transgender and gender nonconforming individuals. Nearly all workplace discrimination charges must initially pass through the EEOC, and the agency's decision to drop these cases signals a potential shift in its approach to enforcing these rights. The agency cites President Trump's executive order as the primary reason for its decision to no longer pursue these cases. In each of the six cases, the original complaints allege discrimination against transgender or gender nonconforming workers. The Alabama case involved a gay nonbinary male employee who was fired hours after his employers learned of his gender identity. The New York lawsuit alleged that a transgender housekeeper was fired after complaining about a supervisor's repeated misgendering and anti-transgender statements. Another suit claimed that a Wendy's franchisee subjected three transgender employees to pervasive sexual harassment, including a supervisor demanding to know if one employee had a penis. Other cases involved a transgender employee at a Chicago O'Hare airport being 'outed' by her manager, subjected to homophobic slurs, and fired after complaining, and a transgender employee at a hog farm in Illinois being exposed to unwanted advances. In California, the EEOC charged that a Lush Handmade Cosmetics store manager sexually harassed three gender nonconforming employees with 'offensive physical and verbal sexual conduct'.David Lopez, former EEOC General Counsel and Rutgers Law School Professor and Co-Dean Emeritus, expressed his surprise and concern over the agency's unprecedented decision. He stated that in his 20 years at the EEOC, he had never seen the agency dismiss cases based on substance rather than merit. Lopez argued that for the country's anti-discrimination agency 'to discriminate against a group, and say, 'We're not going to enforce the law on their behalf' itself is discrimination.' He believes this move represents 'a complete abdication of responsibility.'The EEOC's actions come just weeks after President Trump removed two Democratic commissioners from the five-member EEOC before their terms expired, an unprecedented move that effectively removed a potential obstacle to his administration's efforts to reshape the interpretation of civil rights laws. The president also fired Karla Gilbride as the EEOC's general counsel and replaced her with Andrew Rogers as acting counsel.Acting EEOC chair Andrea Lucas, a Republican, signaled her intention to focus the agency's resources on enforcing President Trump's executive order on gender. She declared in a statement that one of her priorities would be 'defending the biological and binary reality of sex and related rights.' She later clarified that the EEOC would continue accepting all discrimination charges, but those 'implicated' by President Trump's order would be elevated to headquarters for 'review.' Lucas stated, 'Biology is not bigotry. Biological sex is real, and it matters. Sex is binary (male and female) and immutable. It is not harassment to acknowledge these truths — or to use language like pronouns that flow from these realities, even repeatedly.





