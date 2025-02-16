EEOC Drops Cases Against Gender Identity Discrimination, Citing Trump Executive Order

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has requested to dismiss six cases alleging gender identity discrimination, citing President Trump's executive order recognizing only two sexes. This decision marks a significant shift from the EEOC's previous stance and raises concerns about the future protection of transgender and gender nonconforming individuals in the workplace.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission ( EEOC ), the federal agency responsible for enforcing workplace anti-discrimination laws, has taken a significant step back from its previous stance on protecting transgender and gender nonconforming individuals. The EEOC has filed requests to dismiss six of its own cases brought by workers alleging gender identity discrimination.

The agency cites President Donald Trump's January 20 executive order, which asserts the existence of only two 'immutable' sexes, male and female, as the rationale for dropping these cases. This move marks a stark departure from the EEOC's past interpretations of civil rights law and its commitment to safeguarding the rights of transgender employees.Just a decade ago, the EEOC issued a landmark finding that a transgender civilian employee of the U.S. Army had been discriminated against. The agency determined that her employer's refusal to use her preferred pronouns or allow her to use bathrooms corresponding to her gender identity constituted unlawful discrimination. Furthermore, in 2020, the Supreme Court ruled that gay, lesbian, and transgender people are protected from employment discrimination. In light of this legal precedent, the EEOC updated its guidance in 2021 to explicitly state that deliberately using the wrong pronouns for an employee or denying them access to bathrooms aligned with their gender identity constitutes a form of harassment.The EEOC's decision to dismiss these cases raises serious concerns about the future protection of transgender and gender nonconforming individuals in the workplace. The agency's actions essentially signal a retreat from its previous commitment to enforcing civil rights laws on behalf of this vulnerable population. David Lopez, former EEOC General Counsel and Professor and Co-Dean Emeritus at Rutgers Law School, expressed his profound disappointment, stating that he has never witnessed the EEOC dismissing cases based on substance rather than merit until now. He argued that for the agency tasked with combating discrimination to discriminate against a group and refuse to enforce the law on their behalf is itself a form of discrimination. This unprecedented move by the EEOC, coupled with the recent dismissals of two Democratic commissioners from the agency, raises serious questions about the Trump administration's commitment to upholding civil rights protections for all Americans





