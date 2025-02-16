EEOC Dismisses Transgender Discrimination Cases Amidst Trump Administration Pushback

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) is facing criticism for its decision to dismiss six cases alleging discrimination against transgender and gender nonconforming workers. This move comes after a series of actions by the Trump administration that seek to limit protections for these communities, including an executive order that restricts recognition of gender identity.

Just last year, the EEOC updated its guidance to specify that deliberately using the wrong pronouns for an employee, or refusing them access to bathrooms corresponding with their gender identity, constituted a form of harassment. Signaling a major shift in civil rights enforcement, the federal agency that enforces workplace anti-discrimination laws has moved to dismiss six of its own cases on behalf of workers alleging discrimination. The requests by the U.S.

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission mark a major departure from its prior interpretation of civil rights law, and a stark contrast to a decade ago when the agency issued a landmark finding that a transgender civilian employee of the government had been discriminated against because her employer refused to use her preferred pronouns or allow her to use bathrooms based on her gender identity. Just last year, the EEOC updated its guidance to specify that deliberately using the wrong pronouns for an employee, or refusing them access to bathrooms corresponding with their gender identity, constituted a form of harassment. That followed a 2020 Supreme Court ruling that gay, lesbian and transgender people are protected from employment discrimination.Charges must pass through the EEOC — at least initially — and the agency’s decision to drop at least six of the cases raises serious questions about whether its protections will continue to extend to transgender and gender nonconforming people going forward. The EEOC is seeking to dismiss three cases in Illinois as well as one in Alabama, New York and California. In each instance, the original complaints allege discrimination against transgender or gender nonconforming workers. The agency cites Trump’s Jan. 20 executive order declaring that the government would recognize only two “immutable” sexes — male and female — as the reason for why it no longer intends to pursue the cases.The Alabama case charged that Harmony Hospitality LLC discriminated against an employee who identifies as a gay nonbinary male by firing him hours after co-owners learned of his gender identity. The New York lawsuit alleged that Boxwood Hotels LLC fired a transgender housekeeper who complained that a supervisor repeatedly misgendered them and made anti-transgender statements, referring to the housekeeper as a “transformer” and “it.” Another suit alleged that Wendy’s franchisee Starboard Group, Inc. subjected three transgender employees to pervasive sexual harassment at a Wendy’s restaurant in Carbondale, Illinois, claiming a supervisor demanded to know if one employee had a penis. In another Illinois case, a transgender Reggio’s Pizza cashier at Chicago O’Hare International Airport was “outed” by her manager, called a racist, homophobic slur by coworkers, and fired when she complained. In southern Illinois, at a hog farm called Sis-Bro, Inc., a coworker allegedly exposed his genitals to a transgender employee and touched her breasts. And in Santa Clara, California, the EEOC charged that a Lush Handmade Cosmetics store manager sexually harassed three gender nonconforming employees with “offensive physical and verbal sexual conduct.” Former EEOC General Counsel and Professor and Co-Dean Emeritus at Rutgers Law School David Lopez, who served in the agency for more than 20 years, on Friday said in his experience, the EEOC has never dismissed cases based on substance rather than merit — until now. For the country's anti-discrimination agency “to discriminate against a group, and say, ‘We’re not going to enforce the law on their behalf’ itself is discrimination, in my view,” Lopez said. “It’s like a complete abdication of responsibility.” The EEOC’s requests to dismiss the cases come just weeks after Trump dismissed two Democratic commissioners of the five-member EEOC before their terms expired, an unprecedented decision that removed what would have been a major obstacle to his administration efforts to upend interpretation of the nation's civil rights laws. Had the commissioners been allowed to carry out their terms, the EEOC would have had a Democratic majority well into Trump’s term. The administration also fired Karla Gilbride as the EEOC’s general counsel, replacing her with Andrew Rogers as acting counsel. Shortly after their dismissals, acting EEOC chair Andrea Lucas, a Republican, signaled her intent to put the agency’s resources behind enforcing Trump’s executive order on gender. She announced in a statement that one of her priorities would be “defending the biological and binary reality of sex and related rights.” Later, she ordered that the EEOC would continue accepting any and all discrimination charges filed by workers, although complaints that “implicate” Trump’s order should be elevated to headquarters for “review.” “Biology is not bigotry. Biological sex is real, and it matters,” Lucas said in her statement. “Sex is binary (male and female) and immutable,” she added





NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

EEOC Transgender Discrimination Civil Rights Trump Administration Gender Identity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EEOC Dismisses Transgender Discrimination Case, Drawing CriticismThe Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has sparked controversy by dismissing a case against a hotel company accused of firing an employee for his sexual orientation and gender identity. The move, which contradicts earlier agency interpretations of civil rights law, has been labeled 'unprecedented' and 'discriminatory' by legal experts.

Read more »

EEOC Dismisses Transgender Discrimination Cases, Signaling Shift in Civil Rights EnforcementThe Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) is facing criticism for its decision to dismiss six lawsuits alleging discrimination against transgender and gender nonconforming individuals. The agency cites a Trump-era executive order recognizing only two sexes as the reason for its change in stance, raising concerns about the future of protections for these groups.

Read more »

EEOC seeks to drop transgender discrimination cases, citing Trump's orderLast year, the EEOC updated its guidance to specify that deliberately using the wrong pronouns for an employee constituted a form of harassment.

Read more »

EEOC Seeks to Dismiss Transgender Discrimination Cases, Citing Trump OrderThe EEOC is requesting to dismiss six cases alleging discrimination against transgender and gender nonconforming workers, citing Trump's executive order recognizing only two sexes. This marks a significant shift from the agency's previous stance and raises concerns about the future protection of these individuals.

Read more »

EEOC Dismisses Gender Identity Discrimination Cases Citing Trump Executive OrderThe U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has requested to dismiss six cases alleging gender identity discrimination, citing President Donald Trump's executive order recognizing only male and female sexes.

Read more »

California Fights Back Against Trump's Anti-Transgender Policies: 'Trump-Proofing' Laws and Protecting Transgender YouthCalifornia is taking aggressive action to protect the rights of transgender individuals in response to President Trump's attempts to roll back their legal protections. From healthcare access to sports participation, the state is pushing back against federal mandates, vowing to uphold its commitment to transgender equality.

Read more »