EEOC Dismisses Gender Identity Discrimination Cases Citing Trump Executive Order

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission ( EEOC ), the federal agency responsible for enforcing workplace anti-discrimination laws, has taken a drastic step, requesting to dismiss six cases brought by workers alleging gender identity discrimination. This move signifies a significant departure from the EEOC 's previous stance on civil rights protection and directly conflicts with President Donald Trump's recent executive order concerning gender.

The EEOC's decision to drop these cases, which involve allegations of discrimination against transgender and gender nonconforming individuals, raises serious concerns about the future protection of these groups under federal law. The agency cites Trump's January 20 executive order, which declares that the government will recognize only two biological sexes — male and female — as the rationale for its withdrawal from these cases. The dismissed cases span various states, including Illinois, Alabama, New York, and California. Each complaint details instances of alleged discrimination against transgender or gender nonconforming workers. Examples include a nonbinary male fired by a hospitality company after his gender identity was revealed, a transgender housekeeper subjected to misgendering and anti-transgender slurs by a supervisor, and a transgender employee facing sexual harassment at a Wendy's restaurant. These cases highlight the systemic challenges faced by transgender and gender nonconforming individuals in the workplace. The EEOC's retreat from these cases comes amidst a broader effort by the Trump administration to redefine and restrict the scope of civil rights protections. Just weeks before requesting the dismissal of these cases, Trump removed two Democratic commissioners from the EEOC, leaving the agency with a Republican majority. This move effectively weakened the potential for the EEOC to challenge the administration's agenda on transgender rights. David Lopez, former EEOC General Counsel and Professor and Co-Dean Emeritus at Rutgers Law School, expressed deep concern over the agency's unprecedented action. He stated that the EEOC has never before dismissed cases based on substance rather than merit. Lopez argued that this move constitutes discrimination against a specific group and represents a complete abdication of the agency's responsibility to protect civil rights. The EEOC's actions have sparked widespread criticism from civil rights advocates and legal experts who warn that this decision sets a dangerous precedent and jeopardizes the hard-fought gains made for transgender and gender nonconforming individuals





