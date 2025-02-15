EEOC Dismisses Case Against Hotel Over Firing of Nonbinary, Gay Worker

The EEOC, the federal agency responsible for enforcing workplace anti-discrimination laws, has unexpectedly withdrawn its own lawsuit against a hotel company accused of firing an employee due to their sexual orientation and gender identity. This decision marks a significant shift in the agency's stance on LGBTQ+ rights and has raised concerns about the future protection of these individuals in the workplace.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission ( EEOC ), the federal agency responsible for enforcing workplace anti-discrimination laws, has taken the surprising step of moving to dismiss its own lawsuit on behalf of a worker allegedly fired for his sexual orientation and gender identity. This decision comes just eight months after the EEOC initially sued Harmony Hospitality LLC, the company that operates a Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel in Dothan, Alabama.

The lawsuit alleged that the employee, who identifies as nonbinary male and gay, was fired after his employer learned about his gender identity and sexual orientation. According to the EEOC's original complaint, the employee, who worked as a night auditor, was called in for a meeting outside of working hours. While at work, he had 'styled himself in conformity with male gender stereotypes,' but during the meeting, he wore 'capri-cut joggers, pink-painted nails, and box braids.' Upon observing this attire, Harmony Hospitality's co-owner expressed concern that the employee needed to be 'hidden' due to his appearance. Seven hours later, the employee was dismissed via text message. The EEOC's initial complaint accused Harmony Hospitality of violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by terminating the employee 'because of his sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, and failure to adhere to male gender stereotypes.'The EEOC's request to dismiss the case marks a significant departure from its previous stance on civil rights law. This shift comes after the Trump administration declared that the federal government would only recognize two sexes: male and female. This stance contrasts sharply with the agency's past decisions, such as a landmark finding a decade ago that a transgender civilian employee of the U.S. Army had been discriminated against due to her employer's refusal to use her preferred pronouns or allow her to use bathrooms corresponding with her gender identity. Just last year, the EEOC updated its guidance to specify that deliberately using the wrong pronouns for an employee or denying them access to bathrooms aligned with their gender identity constituted a form of harassment. This followed a 2020 Supreme Court ruling that protected gay, lesbian, and transgender people from employment discrimination. Former EEOC General Counsel and Professor and Co-Dean Emeritus at Rutgers Law School David Lopez, who served the agency for over two decades, characterized the EEOC's failure to defend the fired hotel worker as 'unprecedented' and 'discriminatory.' He stated that for an anti-discrimination agency to discriminate against a group and say, 'We're not going to enforce the law on their behalf,' is itself discriminatory. He sees it as a complete abdication of responsibility.This move by the EEOC comes just weeks after Trump dismissed two Democratic commissioners of the five-member EEOC before their terms expired. This unprecedented decision effectively removed a significant obstacle to the administration's efforts to alter the interpretation of the nation's civil rights laws. Had the commissioners been allowed to serve their full terms, the EEOC would have maintained a Democratic majority throughout Trump's presidency. Additionally, the administration fired Karla Gilbride, the EEOC's general counsel, and replaced her with Andrew Rogers as acting counsel. Shortly after these dismissals, Acting EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas, a Republican, indicated her intention to prioritize enforcing Trump's executive order on gender. She announced that defending the 'biological and binary reality of sex and related rights' would be one of her key objectives. Lucas also directed the EEOC to continue accepting all discrimination charges filed by workers, but those involving Trump's order should be elevated to headquarters for 'review.' Lucas stated, 'Biology is not bigotry. Biological sex is real, and it matters.' She emphasized, 'Sex is binary (male and female) and immutable. It is not harassment to acknowledge these truths — or to use language like pronouns that flow from these realities, even repeatedly.' Among other changes, she removed the agency's 'pronoun app,' which allowed employees to display their pronouns in their Microsoft 365 profiles. The EEOC's decision to drop the case against Harmony Hospitality raises serious concerns about the future protection of LGBTQ+ and gender nonconforming individuals in the workplace. Nearly all workplace discrimination charges must initially pass through the EEOC, and this decision casts doubt on the agency's commitment to enforcing anti-discrimination laws for these vulnerable groups. Attorneys for Harmony Hospitality LLC did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment





