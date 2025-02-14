Edwards scores 28 to lead South Carolina past Florida

Freshman Joyce Edwards scored a career-high 28 points to lead No. 4 South Carolina past Florida 76-49 on Thursday night. The Gamecocks pulled away early and cruised to their 71st straight win at home.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Freshman Joyce Edwards scored a career-high 28 points as No. 4 South Carolina bounced back from its loss to Tennessee with a 76-49 victory over Florida on Thursday night. The Gamecocks (23-2, 11-1 Southeastern Conference) pulled away early, up 36-15 after one quarter, and cruised to their 71st straight win at home and their 17th in a row over the Gators (12-13, 3-8). Edwards surpassed her previous best of 21 points set against Alabama last month.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said Edwards' performance was impressive. 'Joyce just came out and played with a lot of confidence,' Staley said. 'She was aggressive on both ends of the floor, and she made some big shots for us.' Edwards was 10 of 14 from the field and added 7 rebounds. 'It feels good to help my team win,' Edwards said. 'I'm just trying to play my role and do whatever I can to contribute.' Florida coach Kelly Rae said Edwards' performance was the difference in the game. 'Joyce Edwards was outstanding,' Rae said. 'She really put us on our heels.' The Gators were led by guard Kiki Smith with 16 points. South Carolina will host Auburn on Sunday.





