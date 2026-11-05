Edward Daniel Price Charged With Sex Offenses Against Minor in California

Edward Daniel Price faces four felony charges in Kern County for alleged offenses against a child, following the release of the Sick Mind of EDP445 documentary.

Edward Daniel Price has been charged with four felony counts of sex offenses involving a 13-year-old girl in Kern County, California. The 35-year-old man, known online as EDP445, reportedly admitted that he knew his actions were highly illegal during interactions captured in a recent documentary. This legal development follows an extensive investigation by local authorities into statements made by Price.

Legal Charges And Documentary Trigger

Price was arrested on Wednesday, November 4, 2024, after the Kern County District Attorney's Office and the Kern County Sheriff's Office reopened their investigation. Officials stated that the charges stem from an alleged incident involving a child under the age of 14 that occurred on April 17, 2021. The investigation was prompted by Price's comments in The Sick Mind of EDP445 documentary, which led authorities to believe the evidentiary threshold for filing criminal charges had been met.

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Suspect Admits To Illegal Conduct

During a recorded conversation, Price explicitly acknowledged the nature of his actions. He stated, I knew that it was wrong, and I knew that it was something that was highly illegal that shouldn't be done. These admissions, combined with new evidence from the documentary, prompted prosecutors to pursue charges despite previous challenges. The Kern County District Attorney's Office had previously reviewed the incident in 2021 and 2022 but faced significant hurdles due to a lack of cooperation from reporting parties.

Specific Felony Counts And Location

Price faces four specific felony charges related to the alleged victim. The charges include attempting to commit lewd acts upon a child, meeting a minor for lewd purposes, contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sexual offense, and distributing or showing pornography to a minor. Price was located in Las Vegas and taken into custody by law enforcement officers. He is expected to be extradited to Kern County, California, for his legal proceedings.

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Extradition Process And Legal Status

Price is currently held in custody and awaits extradition to California to face the formal charges. It is not currently clear whether Price has entered a plea or retained legal counsel following his arrest. The investigation into the case remains ongoing as authorities compile evidence for the upcoming court hearings. The legal process will proceed once Price is transferred back to Kern County jurisdiction to address the felony counts.

Online Influence And Related News

Price built a substantial online presence over the years by posting videos on YouTube under the username EDP445. He amassed a loyal following of over 2 million subscribers before facing these legal consequences. The YouTube channel Predator Catchers also previously shed light on the alleged incident with the minor, adding another layer of public scrutiny to the case. In related entertainment news, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian recently walked in on Lamar Odom during a private event, highlighting the ongoing interest in celebrity lifestyles alongside this serious criminal matter.

Child Safety Resources And Prevention

The case has drawn attention to the importance of digital safety for minors. Parents, teachers, and guardians interested in learning more about protecting children from exploitation can find useful tools and information from various online safety organizations. The reactivation of this investigation serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers lurking in digital spaces and the necessity for rigorous monitoring of online interactions involving minors.