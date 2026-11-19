Alabama Department of Corrections confirms arrests of Edward Baxter and Noah Lowe for smuggling cellphones, weapons, and drugs into Elmore Correctional Facility.

Two individuals, identified as Edward Baxter and Noah Lowe, have been taken into custody following a series of attempts to introduce prohibited items into Elmore Correctional Facility near Montgomery, Alabama. The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed the arrests stemming from separate incidents involving significant amounts of contraband, including electronic devices, firearms, and controlled substances.

Arrest Details and Contraband Seizures

Edward Baxter and Noah Lowe were apprehended after corrections officers, assisted by a K-9 unit, intercepted a vehicle near the facility at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Inside the stopped vehicle, officers discovered a package containing nine cellphones, a switchblade knife, and 233 grams of tobacco. During the same operation, law enforcement also recovered a SIG Sauer handgun from the scene.

Also read Noah Kahan Address Grammy Snub in the Most Noah Kahan Way: 'Let's Move on Together'

These individuals were also linked to a separate incident that occurred earlier on the morning of Nov. 13, around 2 a.m. During that time, a package was thrown over the perimeter fence of the prison. Officers recovered the dropped package, which contained a larger quantity of prohibited items than the initial traffic stop.

Inventory of Prohibited Items Found

The package retrieved from outside the facility contained 18 cellphones, approximately 521 grams of marijuana, and 505 grams of tobacco. In addition to the narcotics and communication devices, the package included 100 packs of rolling papers, four switchblade knives, eight sets of wireless earbuds, a DeWalt bit set, and two Sawzall blades.

Advertisement

The presence of power tool accessories and wireless earbuds suggests a coordinated effort to circumvent security measures and facilitate unauthorized communication within the prison walls. The variety of items indicates a sophisticated supply chain operation targeting Elmore Correctional Facility.

Charges and Legal Proceedings

Edward Baxter and Noah Lowe were transported to the Elmore County Jail following their arrest. The Alabama Department of Corrections stated that each man faces multiple serious charges related to their involvement in smuggling operations. The charges include two counts of first-degree promoting prison contraband.

Furthermore, each suspect is charged with second- and third-degree promoting prison contraband. They also face charges for first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana. These charges reflect the severity of the items recovered and the legal implications of introducing contraband into a secure correctional environment in Alabama.