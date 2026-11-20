Adam McRay faces 30 sex counts in Kentucky while Bryan Rasco is arrested in Texas. These cases highlight a broader crisis of educator misconduct prompting federal investigations.

New criminal charges have emerged this week against teachers involved in sexual misconduct, continuing a troubling trend that has dominated headlines across the United States in 2026. These cases represent a two-decade long pattern of abuse in both public and private education sectors, raising urgent questions about system-wide failures. In Kentucky, a teacher and band director already facing abuse charges received an additional 30 criminal sex counts from a grand jury. This expansion of charges includes two counts for promoting human trafficking, bringing his total legal trouble across three counties to an unprecedented level.

The Adam McRay Case Details

The Kentucky case originates in Lebanon, a small town with 6,000 residents located 65 miles southeast of Louisville. The primary subject is 34-year-old teacher Adam McRay, who serves as a former band director. Authorities arrested and charged McRay on Tuesday with two counts of promoting human trafficking of a victim under 18. Additionally, he faces 28 counts of first-degree sexual abuse in Mercer County according to a Kentucky State Police news release.

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This latest legal development follows a request from the Lebanon Police Department in May for state police assistance. They sought help regarding allegations of lewd contact between McRay and at least two underage students. At the time of the initial inquiry, McRay was employed by Marion County Schools and served as the Marion County High School Band Director. The scope of the investigation quickly widened beyond that initial timeframe.

By August, authorities charged McRay with 17 counts of first-degree sexual abuse. After his arrest, he was released on bond with authorities warning that additional charges could come from other counties. The band leader pled not guilty to the Marion County charges, with pre-trial proceedings scheduled to begin in December. A judge set his bond at $50,000 during that initial court appearance. McRay was arrested again in August on four additional counts of abuse out of nearby Taylor County. Those trial proceedings are set to begin in January. As of Wednesday, the former band leader, who was fired earlier this year from the Marion County School District, remains jailed in a county facility.

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The Bryan Rasco Arrest in Texas

Meanwhile, in Conroe, Texas, a city of approximately 114,000 residents about 40 miles north of Houston, an elementary school teacher has been arrested. Authorities announced on Wednesday that Bryan Rasco was taken into custody on three felony charges of possession of child pornography. The Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable's Office identified the teacher as Bryan Rasco. He works as a physical education teacher at San Jacinto Elementary School.

The arrest followed an investigation by the Montgomery County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Houston's Fox 26 reported that authorities told news outlets Rasco faces three felony charges. Investigators clarified that they do not believe any offenses occurred on school property. They have not disclosed what led to the teacher's arrest at press time. The case underscores the diverse nature of misconduct allegations facing educators today.

Official Responses and Community Concerns

Local authorities in Texas have emphasized their commitment to child safety. Officials stated that the safety and well-being of children will always remain a top priority. They acknowledged that investigations involving the potential exploitation of children are particularly difficult. The statement recognized the concern this news may cause families in our community. Our investigators remain committed to ensuring that every potential victim is heard, protected, and treated with compassion and dignity they deserve.

Authorities are asking anyone with more information on the case to contact the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office ICAC Task Force. They noted that coming forward can be difficult, particularly for children and their families. Every report will be taken seriously by law enforcement. Investigators are committed to handling sensitive information with care and professionalism. The office urged the public to assist in determining if there are any local victims who may have been impacted by the suspected illegal material.

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Nationwide Crackdown on School Districts

These individual cases highlight a systemic issue that federal authorities are now addressing directly. As detailed in a report by Breitbart News, the Department of Education announced in September it was launching a nationwide crackdown. This initiative targets school districts believed to be enabling teacher sexual misconduct. The department is investigating districts that cover up cases or transfer accused teachers to other schools.

The federal government is also scrutinizing recommendations for employment in unsuspecting school districts. This strategy aims to stop the cycle of abuse that allows predators to move between jurisdictions without accountability. The crackdown comes as an "epidemic" of educator sexual misconduct in the past two decades. A disturbing criminal pattern of this nature was first detailed in an exclusive report. The Kentucky case serves as a prominent example of this enduring crisis. The legal proceedings in both Kentucky and Texas will likely draw national attention. These developments signal a shift toward greater scrutiny of educational institutions.