Julian Horne, a 20-year-old paraprofessional educator, was arrested and charged after a witness reported seeing him with a 5-year-old student.

Julian Horne, a 20-year-old paraprofessional educator, was arrested and charged after a witness reported seeing him with a 5-year-old student at a Davenport school. An educator was taken into custody after he allegedly became aroused at a playground, authorities said.

Julian Horne, a 20-year-old paraprofessional educator, was arrested and charged after a witness reported seeing him with a 5-year-old student at a Davenport school. , a 20-year-old paraprofessional educator at Victory Ridge Academy in Davenport was arrested after a witness reported seeing him with a 5-year-old student on a playground, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

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Julian Horne of Haines City was arrested Friday and charged with lewd conduct of a student by an authority figure, lewd or lascivious conduct by a person over 18, and contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a child. A witness told detectives Horne was sitting on playground equipment with the nonverbal autistic child on his lap. When Horne stood, the witness said, he appeared to be aroused and tried to cover his groin with his hands.

Horne also adjusted himself and repeatedly pulled down his shirt, according to the sheriff’s office. Horne admitted during an interview with detectives that he had an erection on the playground, the sheriff’s office said.

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“It’s frightening on its own to hear about someone being sexually aroused by a child, but it is totally reprehensible when we discover a man using a non-verbal autistic child for the purpose of sexual gratification when that person is an employee at a school. Working with the State Attorney’s office, we will seek the highest level of accountability possible,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. Horne appeared in court Sunday.

He was held without bond on the two felony charges and given a $25,000 bond on the misdemeanor charge. He remains in the Polk County Jail. The commander of the Utah National Guard says the state's airmen have been aiding in the Iran campaign, and ground troops will deploy to the conflict, too.

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