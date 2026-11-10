Education funding task force releases initial recommendations, calling for more money for Alaska schools

The committee will accept public comments on the recommendations during a hearing on Thursday.

A legislative task force on education funding released its preliminary recommendations Monday, calling for more education spending and predictability after years of acrimonious political debates.

The task force, which includes members of both chambers and both political parties, formed last year after lawmakers overrode Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s veto of an education funding bill. Dunleavy repeatedly nixed education funding bills during his eight-year tenure, calling instead for policy reforms amid poor test scores. Lawmakers proposed the task force in an effort to respond to years of questions about how education funding is allocated.

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Since convening in August 2025, the task force members have held several hearings and visited schools in Anchorage, Fairbanks, the Kenai Peninsula and the Lower Kuskokwim School District. After releasing initial recommendations Monday, the task force is set to meet Thursday to accept public comment before finalizing its guidance ahead of the legislative session that begins in January. The task force recommendations, authored primarily by committee co-chairs Sen. Löki Tobin, D-Anchorage, and Rep.

Rebecca Himschoot, I-Sitka, largely echo some of the calls for more spending on K-12 schools that have become a priority for many lawmakers in recent years. Schools across the state have suffered from insufficient maintenance and a declining pool of qualified teachers. Alaska in recent years has ranked near the bottom of the country in national assessments.

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The task force recommended that education spending be regularly adjusted for inflation, and that the state budget separately for school facility upkeep and energy costs. The per-student funding formula has stagnated under Dunleavy, eroding districts’ purchasing power as enrollment has declined and fixed costs have risen.

“Annual inflation is a fact of the United States economic system. It results in the cost of delivering the same education services increasing each year. If the Base Student Allocation remains the same from year to year but the cost of delivering education increases, then the BSA is no longer sufficient to provide an adequate education,” wrote the task force members in their report.

The task force is also recommending a further study of the formula that distributes money among school districts. That’s a source of frustration for Republican committee member Rep. Justin Ruffridge of Soldotna, who said lawmakers already have enough information to identify some flaws in the formula, without seeking input from an external study.

“I think we probably have the capacity to make some of those decisions on our own,” Ruffridge said. Lawmakers had sought to launch such a study earlier this year at a cost of $400,000, but Dunleavy vetoed the funding from the budget. Himschoot said lawmakers “can’t adjust our formula and change anything in the formula until we really understand, you know, what is an adequate education, and are we funding that?

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” “Doing a study to recommend a study is frustrating, I think, for everybody. I’m going to go ahead and recognize that,” Himschoot said.

“At the same time, there are certain things that a citizen legislature just is not set up to go to the depth that we need to make the right policy decisions. ” Among the specific policy ideas pursued by the task force is a change to the way annual student tallies impact the amount of money allocated to each school district. Such a policy change was introduced in a bill last year by Rep.

Andi Story, D-Juneau, who also serves on the task force. The legislation stalled in the final days of the session.

“There is a couple of pieces of policy that made it almost to the finish line in the 34th Legislature, and I think we could easily reintroduce here in the beginning of the 35th Legislature and have them pass the first year,” Tobin said.