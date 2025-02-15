Education Department Threatens to Cut Funding for DEI Programs

The Department of Education is escalating its efforts to curtail diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in schools, threatening to withdraw federal funding from state agencies that do not align their policies with the department's interpretation of federal law.

The Department of Education is issuing a stern warning to state education agencies: comply with their interpretation of federal law regarding diversity, equity, and inclusion ( DEI ) or risk losing federal funding . A letter from the Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights , sent to all 50 states, makes it clear that institutions that fail to adhere to federal civil rights law may face consequences, including the potential loss of federal funding .

Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor emphasizes the department's commitment to vigorously enforce the law and outlines a swift timeline for action, stating that the department will begin assessing compliance within 14 days.The letter argues that a recent Supreme Court decision in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, which found that affirmative action in university admissions violated the equal protection clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, should extend to broader applications in education. Trainor asserts that treating students differently based on race to achieve goals like diversity, racial balancing, social justice, or equity is illegal under existing Supreme Court precedent. The Department of Education is directing education departments to revise their policies and actions to ensure full compliance with civil rights law. They are explicitly instructed to cease all efforts to circumvent the prohibition on using race by relying on proxies or indirect means. Furthermore, the department urges a halt to any reliance on third-party contractors, clearinghouses, or aggregators that may be used to circumvent prohibited uses of race. This move follows previous executive orders from President Trump that directed federal agencies to eliminate funding for what he deemed as 'illegal and discriminatory treatment and indoctrination' in K-12 schools, including those based on gender ideology and discriminatory equity ideology. The Department of Education itself has already taken steps to remove DEI mentions from documents and webpages, placed employees leading DEI initiatives on leave, and dissolved its Diversity & Inclusion Council. Simultaneously, the Department of Government Efficiency, headed by Elon Musk, announced on X that the Department of Education had terminated 70 DEI training grants as part of an effort to eliminate what it considers wasteful spending within government agencies





