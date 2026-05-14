Education Department Revokes Teaching Licenses of 11 Educators Fostering Toxic Climate at Quebec School

The Quebec's Education Department revoked the teaching licenses of 11 educators, most of whom are of North African descent, after a government investigation found they fostered a toxic climate at Bedford Elementary School. The investigation also revealed attempts to introduce Islamist religious concepts into public schools.

An education department in Canada has revoked teaching licenses from 11 educators, most of whom are of North African descent, after they fostered a toxic climate at an elementary school.

The Quebec's Education Department took the credentials of the unnamed staffers after a government investigation found that the group spent little time on - or refused to teach - science or sex education at Bedford Elementary School. The teachers also attempted to 'introduce Islamist religious concepts into public schools' by making students at the Montreal school pray in the classroom.

The report, which was initially probed in June 2024, led to the suspension of all the teachers involved after the then accusations came to light. The finalized report, dated December 2025, was released on Tuesday and authored by Jean-Pierre Aubin and Malika Habel - two provincial government employees who were tasked with monitoring the situation and creating a viable solution.

The office for the education minister confirmed to the outlet that the decision to take the teachers' licenses away was based on the findings from the 2024 investigation. Nearly a dozen teachers, most of whom are North African, had their licenses taken away following an investigation that found they fostered a toxic climate at Bedford Elementary School in Quebec, Canada. The Coalition Avenir Québec government went on to investigate 17 other schools over alleged breaches of the province's secularism law.

The 17 schools are all located in the French system, with three in Quebec City, one in Gatineau, two in the Saguenay region, and the other 11 in and near Montreal. Meanwhile, Aubin and Habel have drawn up 24 recommendations for Bedford Elementary following the investigation. They also came up with 10 general recommendations for the entire education system.

The plan they created states that schools should be allowed to evaluate their teachers every two years, and can bring in an expert for support if needed. Their suggestions also included that the government should consider preserving the standard that French should be spoken anywhere that students are in schools, after the report from Bedford found that other languages were often being used.

The independent administrators also recommended that the government modify Quebec's law on public education, banning all religious activities in schools, both during and after hours





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Education Department Teaching Licenses Toxic Climate Bedford Elementary School Quebec Islamist Religious Concepts Public Schools Investigation Recommendations Secularism Law French Language Religious Activities

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