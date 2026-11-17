The Office for Civil Rights opened probes into teacher preparation programs at CUNY, Maryland and Minnesota entities, plus 11 more universities.

The U.S. Department of Education announced on Monday that its Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has opened federal civil rights investigations into several teacher preparation programs. The probes follow complaints alleging race and sex-based discrimination in how these programs recruit and fund future educators.

According to the department's press release, OCR formally opened the probes on Friday, Nov. 13. The initial four entities under investigation are the City University of New York (CUNY), the University of Maryland College of Education, the Minnesota Department of Education, and the Minnesota Office of Higher Education.

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How the Federal Probes Target Teacher Preparation Programs

The Office for Civil Rights is examining programs designed to recruit, retain, and support future educators that allegedly provide sex or race-specific recruitment, support, and financial opportunities for candidates. The department said these practices may violate federal civil rights laws.

OCR will examine whether the programs violate Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color or national origin. It will also assess compliance with Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, which prohibits sex-based discrimination in federally funded education programs.

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Beyond the four initial entities, the department noted that OCR is also opening investigations into 11 additional universities over similar allegations. That brings the total number of institutions and agencies under review to 15.

The University of Maryland College of Education is under investigation for alleged racial discrimination in its administration of the Maryland Higher Education Commission Teacher Quality and Diversity Grant Program and the EdTerps CARES Network. The Education Tuition Assistance Program, which provides scholarships and stipends to students in teacher preparation programs, is also under review for alleged racial discrimination.

The Minnesota Department of Education is under investigation for alleged racial discrimination in its administration of the Minnesota Aspiring Teachers of Color Scholarship Pilot Program and the Underrepresented Student Teacher Grant.

Minnesota Officials and Complainants Respond to the Probes

The Minnesota Office of Higher Education said it is implementing the Underrepresented Student Teacher Grant in accordance with state law. A spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the grant was established by the Minnesota Legislature in 2021.

The same spokesperson said the Minnesota Aspiring Teachers of Color Scholarship was a pilot program also established by the Minnesota Legislature in 2021. The spokesperson added that the scholarship is no longer available to Minnesotans because funding ended after the 2024-25 academic year.

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The investigations stem from complaints filed by the Equal Protection Project (EPP), a legal advocacy group founded by Cornell Law School professor William Jacobson as part of the Legal Insurrection Foundation.

Jacobson told Fox News Digital that the EPP welcomes the decision by the Office for Civil Rights to open investigations into complaints alleging violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. He said his organization will cooperate fully with the investigations.

Impact on Colleges, Students and Future Educators

The probes could determine whether scholarships, stipends and grants tied to race or sex violate federal civil rights law. The outcome will affect how 15 institutions and agencies structure recruitment and financial aid for teacher candidates.

For students in teacher preparation programs, the investigations place scholarships and stipends under federal scrutiny. The Education Tuition Assistance Program provides these awards to candidates, so its review directly touches student funding.

For colleges and state agencies, the reviews focus on recruitment, retention and financial opportunities. OCR will decide whether those practices comply with Title VI and Title IX, and the department's announcement did not include a completion date for the reviews.