The Trump administration apparently thinks a fictional city filled with carjackings, strip clubs, and drug dealers should help set the rules for American schools.

, the supremely popular video game packed with sex, drugs, and graphic violence. In a bizarre Saturday post, the federal agency—led by former World Wrestling Entertainment CEO Linda McMahon, the estranged wife of Vince McMahon—appeared to suggest that the rules of the fictional, crime-ridden world of Vice City should help determine who gets to play sports in American schools.

The department’s official X account posted a screenshot of a Google search and its accompanying AI-generated summary as apparent support for barring transgender athletes from competing on teams corresponding to their gender identity.does not feature gender-segregated sports leagues where boys can join a girls’ sports team. ” The department highlighted the first part of the response and added its own declaration: “If it’s not allowed in Vice City, it shouldn’t be allowed here.

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”That would be the same Vice City featured in a franchise notorious for carjackings, strip clubs, drug use, and other decidedly unwholesome activities. The irony was hard to miss: The federal agency charged with overseeing education was taking its cues from a video game rated for mature audiences because of its graphic violence, nudity, sexual content, and profanity.

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X users were quick to savage the post, questioning why a fictional playground for criminals should serve as a model for American education policy. Others noted that Google’s AI-generated response didn’t even support the department’s argument. The highlighted text explicitly stated thatAuto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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