Eduardo Perez-Rodriguez Indicted for Assaulting Federal Agents in Brownsville

Mexican national Eduardo Perez‑Rodriguez faces two counts of assaulting federal agents with a vehicle in Brownsville, Texas. The indictment could lead to up to 20 years in prison and large fines.

A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Texas indicted Eduardo Perez‑Rodriguez, a 28‑year‑old Mexican national, for allegedly striking two federal agents with his pickup truck while attempting to flee an arrest attempt in Brownsville on October 2. The indictment lists two counts of assaulting federal agents with a vehicle, a felony that carries a potential sentence of up to 20 years and a $250,000 fine per count.

How the Incident Unfolded

The U.S. Attorney's Office reported that federal immigration agents stopped Perez‑Rodriguez's Ford F‑150 on suspicion of his illegal presence in the United States. When the agents instructed him to exit the vehicle, he allegedly refused and accelerated away. During the pursuit, the truck reportedly collided with two agents, one of whom was run over by the vehicle's foot. A dash‑cam image released by prosecutors shows two agents lying on the pavement behind the vehicle.

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Stakeholder Reactions and Broader Context

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin highlighted the incident as part of a surge in violence against immigration officers, noting a more than 1,600 percent increase in assaults. Mullin blamed "irresponsible rhetoric from sanctuary politicians and radical activists" for the spike. Earlier in September, a Cuban national had been convicted of a similar attack in San Antonio, further illustrating the growing threat to federal agents.

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Legal Consequences and Next Steps

Perez‑Rodriguez remains in custody pending future proceedings. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison and substantial fines. The case underscores the heightened risk to immigration officers and signals a potential shift in enforcement tactics. The U.S. Attorney's Office will continue to pursue charges against the suspect while federal authorities monitor similar threats across the border region.