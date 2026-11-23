U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials detained Eduardo Jimenez-Jimenez in Alabaster, Ala., after he allegedly bit an officer during an enforcement operation.

Authorities in Alabaster, Alabama, have charged a man with assault on a federal officer following a confrontation at a local restaurant. Eduardo Jimenez-Jimenez, a Mexican citizen with a history of illegal reentry, allegedly bit an Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officer during a detention incident in October 2026. The incident occurred in Alabaster, a city in Shelby County, after officers identified Jimenez-Jimenez as an individual with a prior removal order.

Surveillance And Arrest Details

The affidavit underlying the arrest details a coordinated surveillance operation initiated in July 2026. U.S. Customs and Border Protection National Targeting Center notified ERO Birmingham about two individuals residing at a home on Glen Abbey Way in Alabaster. These individuals had reportedly overstayed their periods of admission, living in the United States without legal permission. A third resident at the same address had previously been deported and illegally reentered the country, prompting the issuance of a warrant for that specific person.

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On October 27, 2026, Birmingham ERO officers established surveillance at the residence on Glen Abbey Way and at the Mizuwa Japanese Restaurant in Alabaster. Intelligence indicated the targeted individual frequently visited the restaurant. When officers approached the Mizuwa Japanese Restaurant, they observed four men exiting through the back door. Two of the men attempted to flee upon seeing the federal agents, but an ERO officer successfully caught up with and detained one of the runaways.

Assault Allegations And Identity Confirmed

During the physical struggle to detain the fleeing individual, the man allegedly bit the officer. This individual was later identified as Eduardo Jimenez-Jimenez. After his capture, Jimenez-Jimenez claimed to possess legal status in the United States. However, he produced a Mexican identification card issued to a different name, Salvador Perez-Perez, which raised immediate red flags regarding his true identity and immigration history.

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Jimenez-Jimenez was transported to the Birmingham ERO office for further processing. Authorities took his fingerprints and ran them through various immigration and criminal databases to verify his identity. The database checks confirmed he is a native and citizen of Mexico. Crucially, the records established that he had been previously removed from the United States, directly contradicting his claims of legal status and highlighting the severity of his current immigration violations.

Expedited Removal And Legal Consequences

The affidavit reveals that Jimenez-Jimenez already had a formal removal order in place. U.S. Border Patrol in El Paso, Texas, issued him an expedited removal on March 5, 2024. He was subsequently removed from the country on March 12, 2024. His reentry and subsequent presence in Alabaster constituted a violation of federal immigration laws, which provided the legal basis for the October 27, 2026 enforcement action.

Following the confirmation of his identity and prior removal history, Jimenez-Jimenez faces serious criminal charges for assaulting a federal officer. This incident underscores the aggressive posture of immigration enforcement agencies in targeting individuals who have previously been ordered removed and choose to reenter the United States illegally. The case remains active as prosecutors review the affidavit and evidence gathered during the October 27, 2026 operation in Alabaster.