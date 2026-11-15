Edsel B. Ford II’s Mustang Improves on His Dad Henry’s Famous Original

Commissioned by Ford from Revology, it’s a modern take on the ‘66 Mustang, and it’s for sale on Bring a Trailer.

This Mustang has all the looks and charm of the 1960s original, but with modern performance underneath. The cost was over $200K, and the car has been driven just 776 miles.

Getting a restomod done right is a finely judged task, one that takes skill and restraint. You don’t want the end result to be over the top; instead, it should embody the spirit of the original but with modern convenience and power. How good are Revology’s re-creations of the 1960s Mustang?

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Good enough for none other than Edsel Ford II to order one up.build was commissioned in 2021 by the son of Henry Ford II, who was running the Ford Motor Company when the original Mustang sprang to life. Long associated with Ford’s NASCAR racing efforts, Edsel Ford II knew a thing or two about speed, and a Coyote V-8–powered Mustang seems a far better fit for his tastes than a numbers-matching classic.

Revology’s builds start out with a full replacement steel body, welded up in-house and stiffened far more than a 1960s original. The suspension is sourced from well-respected specialist Ridetech, with adjustable coil-overs at all four corners. The brakes are four-piston Wilwoods, and the car rides on vintage-look 17-inch wheels. Basically, this car looks like a mid-1960s Mustang, but everything under the skin is built to keep up with a modern Mustang.

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That includes the powertrain: a 460-hp 5.0-liter V-8 paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, getting power to the ground through a limited-slip differential out back. The interior is similarly a ’60s look with modern upgrades. There are power seats, a hidden Bluetooth stereo, and even a push-button starter. The white leather seats are high-quality nappa, with walnut accents throughout and plenty of billet aluminum.

No factory Mustang was ever this nice. Despite the lovely spec, Edsel Ford II seems to have been busy enough in his retirement not to have really driven his restomod Mustang much. Currently, it has just 776 miles on the odometer. Given that it’s not a numbers-matching original, the enjoyment here is to be found in putting miles under the wheels.

Ford didn’t actually build this Mustang, but an actual Ford did order it up. Better get to driving it. Brendan McAleer is a freelance writer and photographer based in North Vancouver, B.C. , Canada.

He grew up splitting his knuckles on British automobiles, came of age in the golden era of Japanese sport-compact performance, and began writing about cars and people in 2008. His particular interest is the intersection between humanity and machinery, whether it is the racing career of Walter Cronkite or Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki's half-century obsession with the Citroën 2CV.

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