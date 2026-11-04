Edouard Philippe Threatens to Scrap UK Border Deal Over Immigration Costs

French candidate Edouard Philippe vows to terminate the Touquet Treaty unless Britain pays full policing costs and tightens immigration rules.

French presidential candidate and former prime minister Edouard Philippe has launched a scathing critique of British immigration policies, blaming London for the ongoing small boats crisis in the English Channel. Philippe explicitly vowed to tear up existing agreements between Britain and France if the UK government fails to adopt a stricter approach to migration control. He described the current situation as incoherent, arguing that French police efforts are undermined by UK policies that he claims actively encourage migrants to cross.

Renegotiating the Touquet Treaty Terms

Philippe made these statements after meeting with police officers and mayors in Zuydcoote, near Dunkirk, indicating that a potential future French administration would significantly review its relationship with the UK. He specifically targeted the Touquet treaty, which authorizes police from both nations to carry out border checks in each other's countries. The former prime minister stated that the agreement is currently unsatisfactory and must be renegotiated to secure better terms for France. He warned that if France does not obtain the desired concessions, it will terminate the deal entirely.

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Financial Disputes and Policing Costs

A central point of contention involves the financial burden of policing the Channel crossing. In April, the UK government signed a three-year deal to pay France £662 million to help stop migrants from launching small boats from the northern French beaches. This payment covers approximately half the cost of France's policing operation, with the remaining expenses borne by the French government. Philippe argued that the funding offered by the UK is insufficient relative to the actual expenses incurred by France. He labeled the financial arrangement and the broader approach as absurd, asserting that the current model imposes an unfair burden on French authorities.

UK Policy Criticisms and Asylum Claims

The French candidate directed sharp criticism at the immigration rules maintained by the UK on its own territory. Philippe claimed that Britain grants residency rights or asylum to almost two-thirds of immigrants arriving via small boats. He further alleged that even individuals told to leave the country can, in practice, continue to live and work in the UK. He described this dynamic as an extremely shocking situation that directly fuels the migration crisis. Additionally, he urged the European Union to adopt a similar regulatory approach to Britain, suggesting that the failure to regulate immigration is sowing chaos not only in France and the UK but also in Belgium and the Netherlands.

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Recent Migration Surge Statistics

These political tensions arise amidst a significant surge in Channel crossings following a three-week pause. According to the latest Home Office figures, 1,670 people made the perilous journey between Thursday and Sunday of last week alone. The daily breakdown revealed 263 migrants arriving on Thursday, 671 on Friday, 259 on Saturday, and 477 on Sunday across seven separate boats. This recent spike has intensified scrutiny on the current UK leadership and their ability to manage the border crisis effectively.

Impact on Labour Government and Opposition

The total number of small boat migrants crossing since Andy Burnham became Prime Minister has now exceeded 10,000, standing at 10,136. This figure averages 96.5 arrivals per day, which is higher than the recorded averages under former prime ministers Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson, and Theresa May. The numbers are only slightly lower than the 103.5 daily average seen during Sir Keir Starmer's premiership, which saw a total of 77,183 arrivals. Meanwhile, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood recently unveiled new immigration rules that have been significantly watered down following internal opposition within the Labour Party. Chris Philp, the Shadow Home Secretary, criticized the current government for doing nothing to tackle illegal immigration, arguing that watering down settlement reforms keeps incentives to come to the UK illegally firmly in place.