French presidential candidate Edouard Philippe demands the UK fund Channel border security and threatens to end the Le Touquet Agreement if London fails to reform its immigration controls.

French presidential candidate Edouard Philippe has declared his intention to terminate the Le Touquet Agreement, a longstanding diplomatic treaty that allows British border guards to conduct passport checks on French soil, unless the United Kingdom fundamentally restructures its immigration system. The centre-right politician, speaking from the coastal town of Zuydcoote, warned that the current diplomatic deadlock is unsustainable and directly contributes to the tragic migrant crossings in the English Channel.

Philippe argued that British immigration policies create significant pull factors that draw small boat migrants across the water, thereby increasing the security burden on French coastal forces. He labeled the current UK approach as incoherent and directly responsible for the ongoing crisis, asserting that France must enter much firmer discussions with its neighbor to address the power of attraction that UK policies exert on vulnerable individuals.

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As part of his proposed security overhaul, Philippe demanded that the British government bear the entire financial cost of French policing operations along the coast. He highlighted that the current arrangement involves a three-year bill of £662 million paid by UK taxpayers, a figure he suggests could easily double if France were to assume full responsibility for all coastal defense measures without further UK financial support.

During his visit to Zuydcoote, identified as an epicenter for illegal crossing attempts organized by trafficking gangs, the candidate emphasized the absurdity of the current operational reality. He noted that French police officers are tasked with stopping individuals from leaving French territory, only for those same individuals to face a 60 to 65 percent chance of obtaining legal status upon arrival in England.

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Philippe pointed out that those who do not obtain regular legal status in England can still work illegally because there are no effective control mechanisms over unauthorized employment. This stance echoes previous warnings from President Emmanuel Macron regarding the ease of illegal work in the UK, a position recently acknowledged by former Labour home secretary Yvette Cooper, who admitted it had been too easy to work illegally for far too long.

The candidate stated that he believes asylum applications should ideally be processed within Europe to prevent the strain on cross-Channel security, demanding a stronger and more balanced agreement that addresses the root causes of the migration crisis. He described the situation as an absurdity where French authorities work tirelessly to stop people with no right to be on French territory from leaving, only for those people to gain legal footholds in Britain.

Currently ranking third in the polls for the April presidential election with 15 percent support, Philippe aims to unite the centrist vote against competitors such as Marine Le Pen, who holds approximately 35 percent, and Jean-Luc Melenchon, who is second with 17.5 percent. His hardline stance on border security and international cost-sharing is designed to appeal to voters concerned about national sovereignty and effective immigration management.

The Le Touquet Agreement, signed in 2003 at the height of the early 2000s asylum crisis, has been instrumental in reducing illegal stowaways on ferries and rail routes through juxtaposed controls. However, Philippe argued that the treaty must be reviewed significantly if Prime Minister Andy Burnham fails to shake up UK policy, potentially tearing up the mechanism that has defined Franco-British border security for two decades.

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Other French politicians have joined Philippe in describing Britain as an El Dorado for illegal workers, citing a lack of control mechanisms over unauthorized employment that encourages continued migration. This political alignment suggests a growing consensus on the left and center-right that the current bilateral framework is broken and requires immediate, drastic reform to prevent further loss of life in the Channel.

Philippe emphasized that the burden borne by European countries is linked to a form of incoherence in how the UK organizes entry onto its territory. He insisted that France must find a way to process asylum applications within Europe, arguing that the current system disproportionately affects French coastal communities and security forces while offering little deterrence to those crossing the Channel.